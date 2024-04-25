Robinson’s maiden fifty takes New Zealand to 178-7 in 4th T20I

Opener Tim Robinson hit a maiden half-century before Pakistan kept New Zealand down to 178-7 with a three-wicket haul by pace bowler Abbas Afridi in the fourth Twenty20 international in Lahore on Thursday.

Robinson’s 36-ball 51 with two sixes and four fours lifted New Zealand — who were sent into bat — to 93-1 in 10 overs before Abbas’s career-best 3-20 brought Pakistan back into the match at Gaddafi Stadium.

New Zealand started briskly with Robinson and Tom Blundell, who made 28 off 15, putting on 56 for the opening stand in five overs.

But from 94-1, New Zealand lost three wickets, including that of dangerman Mark Chapman for eight, as Pakistan’s fielders held catches to back some good bowling by Abbas.

Dean Foxcroft chipped in with 34 off 26 deliveries and skipper Michael Bracewell added 27 to keep the scoreboard ticking as New Zealand managed 43 in the last five overs.

Both teams are preparing for the T20 World Cup to be held in the United States and West Indies in June this year.

Pakistan were forced to make five changes as wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Muhammad Irfan Khan were injured while they rested Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand also made three changes, with the series tied at 1-1 with one match abandoned.