DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 25, 2024

Robinson’s maiden fifty takes New Zealand to 178-7 in 4th T20I

AFP Published April 25, 2024 Updated April 25, 2024 09:57pm
New Zealand’s Tim Robinson (L) and Tom Blundell run between the wickets during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on April 25, 2024.—AFP
New Zealand’s Tim Robinson (L) and Tom Blundell run between the wickets during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on April 25, 2024.—AFP

Opener Tim Robinson hit a maiden half-century before Pakistan kept New Zealand down to 178-7 with a three-wicket haul by pace bowler Abbas Afridi in the fourth Twenty20 international in Lahore on Thursday.

Robinson’s 36-ball 51 with two sixes and four fours lifted New Zealand — who were sent into bat — to 93-1 in 10 overs before Abbas’s career-best 3-20 brought Pakistan back into the match at Gaddafi Stadium.

New Zealand started briskly with Robinson and Tom Blundell, who made 28 off 15, putting on 56 for the opening stand in five overs.

But from 94-1, New Zealand lost three wickets, including that of dangerman Mark Chapman for eight, as Pakistan’s fielders held catches to back some good bowling by Abbas.

Dean Foxcroft chipped in with 34 off 26 deliveries and skipper Michael Bracewell added 27 to keep the scoreboard ticking as New Zealand managed 43 in the last five overs.

Both teams are preparing for the T20 World Cup to be held in the United States and West Indies in June this year.

Pakistan were forced to make five changes as wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Muhammad Irfan Khan were injured while they rested Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand also made three changes, with the series tied at 1-1 with one match abandoned.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Digital growth
Updated 25 Apr, 2024

Digital growth

Democratising digital development will catalyse a rapid, if not immediate, improvement in human development indicators for the underserved segments of the Pakistani citizenry.
Nikah rights
25 Apr, 2024

Nikah rights

THE Supreme Court recently delivered a judgement championing the rights of women within a marriage. The ruling...
Campus crackdowns
25 Apr, 2024

Campus crackdowns

WHILE most Western governments have either been gladly facilitating Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, or meekly...
Ties with Tehran
Updated 24 Apr, 2024

Ties with Tehran

Tomorrow, if ties between Washington and Beijing nosedive, and the US asks Pakistan to reconsider CPEC, will we comply?
Working together
24 Apr, 2024

Working together

PAKISTAN’S democracy seems adrift, and no one understands this better than our politicians. The system has gone...
Farmers’ anxiety
24 Apr, 2024

Farmers’ anxiety

WHEAT prices in Punjab have plummeted far below the minimum support price owing to a bumper harvest, reckless...