Dairy exports to China on the cards

LAHORE: Pakistan will soon start exporting dairy products to China through a state-of-the-art farm developed in Sheikhupura, says Punjab Livestock Secretary Masaud Anwar.

Speaking at the Pakistan Agricultural Coalition’s Agri-Connections 2024 Expo on Wednesday, he said a team from China Customs recently visited the farm and unofficially approved dairy imports from Pakistan.

Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Sahoo said the incumbent government would invest Rs100 billion in the agriculture sector in two years, while Rs80 billion was additionally earmarked to modernise watercourses in three years. Faisalabad Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad urged the private sector to invest in high-efficiency irrigation.

International Finance Corporation’s Principal Country Officer Naz Khan cautioned that by 2050, Pakistan’s population would be 400 million, so the agriculture sector was very important for meeting food needs.

