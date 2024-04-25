DAWN.COM Logo

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of ‘terrorism’

AFP Published April 25, 2024 Updated April 25, 2024 08:03am

NASIRIYAH: Iraqi authorities executed 11 people convicted of “terrorism” this week, security and health sources said on Wednesday, with rights group Amnesty International condemning an “alarming lack of transparency”.

Under Iraqi law, terrorism and murder offences are punishable by death, and execution decrees must be signed by the president.

A security source in southern Dhi Qar province said that 11 “terrorists from the Islamic State group” were executed by hanging at a prison in the city of Nasiriyah, “under the supervision of a justice ministry team”.

A local medical source confirmed that the health department had received the bodies of 11 executed people. They were hanged on Monday “under an anti-terrorism law”, the source added.

All 11 were from Salahaddin province and the bodies of seven had been returned to their families, the medical official said.

Iraqi courts have handed down hundreds of death and life sentences in recent years for people convicted of membership in “a terrorist group”, an offence that carries the death penalty regardless of whether the defendant had been an active fighter.

Iraq has been criticised for trials denounced by rights groups as hasty, with confessions sometimes said to have been obtained under torture.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2024

