Mahaana Islamic Index ETF listed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 24, 2024 Updated April 24, 2024 08:14am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday announced the listing of the Mahaana Islamic Index Exchange Traded Fund (MIIETF) managed by Mahaana Wealth Ltd (MWL).

It is the second Islamic Equity ETF, allowing Sharia-conscious investors to invest in the top 30 most liquid Sharia-compliant companies. JS Global Capital has been appointed the authorised participant and market maker of the ETF.

Welcoming SECP Chairman Akif Saeed, Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan Henrik Persson, and others to the gong ceremony to formally mark the listing, PSX managing director and CEO Farrukh H. Khan commended MWL for spearheading this initiative and for its commitment to leveraging technology to democratise access to investment opportunities.

MIIETF was listed on the exchange with effect from March 11.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2024

