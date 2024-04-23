DAWN.COM Logo

Mari finds oil in Sindh

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 23, 2024 Updated April 23, 2024 07:56am

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (MPCL) announced on Monday that it had discovered a new hydrocarbon resource in Daharki, Sindh.

The state-owned company said in a statement that the well produced 1,040 barrels of oil and 2.5 million standard cubic feet per day of associated gas during the Shawal-1 exploratory well test.

Shawal-1 well was spud-in on Jan 27 and successfully drilled 1,136 metres into the Ghazij Formation.

“The well produced 1,040 barrels of about 30 deg API oil with 12pc BS&W along with 2.5 mmscfd of associated gas during well test with WHFP of 953 Psi at 32/64 inch choke size”, it said.

The company owns the Mari Development & Production Lease (Mari D&PL) in Sindh.

Published in Dawn, April 23nd, 2024

