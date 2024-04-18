DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 18, 2024

Another mass grave found in Gaza hospital

Monitoring Desk Published April 18, 2024 Updated April 18, 2024 07:49am
Palestinian forensic experts and others search for bodies near Al-Shifa Hospital, in Gaza City, on Wednesday after the recent Israeli military operation there.—AFP
Palestinian forensic experts and others search for bodies near Al-Shifa Hospital, in Gaza City, on Wednesday after the recent Israeli military operation there.—AFP

A fresh mass grave was found in Gaza Strip’s Al-Shifa Hospital this week, according to Al Jazeera.

The grave was found after some employees informed relief and rescue workers that an unspecified number of bodies were dumped in the hospital’s premises over the past few months because the incessant bombardment by Israel had made it almost impossible to ensure a normal burial.

The channel’s correspondent quoted an employee of the hospital as saying he was confident that another mass grave would be found at Beit Lahiya, a town near Gaza City which bore the brunt of Israeli bombing soon after the crisis unfolded on Oct 7.

According to the channel’s correspondent, Palestinian families have been visiting the hospital to find out whether the grave contains the bodies of their loved ones. Walid Radwa Ftima was one of them. He said he was able to identify the body of his mother thanks to a distinctive mark on her leg.

Israel’s onslaught in Gaza was triggered by the Hamas’ raid inside the Jewish state on Oct 7, which by its tallies killed 1,200 with 253 taken prisoner.

The subsequent bombardment has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, displaced the majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million people and caused a grave humanitarian crisis.

Israel has faced growing global opposition to the relentless bombardment of Gaza, which the United Nations and aid agencies have warned has pushed the north of the territory to the brink of famine. But Netanyahu rejected any claims about famine on Wednesday, saying Israel is doing “above and beyond” what is needed “on the humanitarian issue”.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2024

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF’s projections
Updated 18 Apr, 2024

IMF’s projections

The problems are well-known and the country is aware of what is needed to stabilise the economy; the challenge is follow-through and implementation.
Hepatitis crisis
18 Apr, 2024

Hepatitis crisis

THE sheer scale of the crisis is staggering. A new WHO report flags Pakistan as the country with the highest number...
Never-ending suffering
18 Apr, 2024

Never-ending suffering

OVER the weekend, the world witnessed an intense spectacle when Iran launched its drone-and-missile barrage against...
Saudi FM’s visit
Updated 17 Apr, 2024

Saudi FM’s visit

The government of Shehbaz Sharif will have to manage a delicate balancing act with Pakistan’s traditional Saudi allies and its Iranian neighbours.
Dharna inquiry
17 Apr, 2024

Dharna inquiry

THE Supreme Court-sanctioned inquiry into the infamous Faizabad dharna of 2017 has turned out to be a damp squib. A...
Future energy
17 Apr, 2024

Future energy

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s recent directive to the energy sector to curtail Pakistan’s staggering $27bn oil...