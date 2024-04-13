DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 13, 2024

‘Multiple people’ reportedly stabbed at Sydney shopping centre

Reuters Published April 13, 2024 Updated April 13, 2024 01:32pm
Emergency service workers stand near Bondi Junction after multiple people were stabbed inside the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney, April 13, 2024.—Reuters
Emergency service workers stand near Bondi Junction after multiple people were stabbed inside the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney, April 13, 2024.—Reuters

A man was shot at a mall in Sydney on Saturday following reports of multiple people stabbed, police in the city said.

Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4pm (0600 GMT) following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

“People are urged to avoid the area,” the statement said.

“Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.

State broadcaster ABC reported some people remained trapped inside.

Two witnesses told Reuters they heard shots fired.

“Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw SWAT teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets,” one of the witnesses said.

One witness said they saw a woman lying on the ground and took shelter in a jewellery store.

New South Wales state police said a police operation was underway but did not provide further details.

Several posts on social media showed crowds fleeing the mall and police cars and emergency services rushing to the area.

Yesterday, a 16-year-old boy was charged with murder after two stabbings, one of which resulted in the death of another teenager, near a school in western Sydney, The Guardian reported.

Queensland police arrested five teenage boys and charged one of them after the death of a 70-year-old woman at an Ipswich shopping centre in February.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Security lapses
Updated 13 Apr, 2024

Security lapses

Ensuring the safety of foreign citizens is paramount, not just for diplomatic relations but for our economic future.
An eventful season
13 Apr, 2024

An eventful season

THE Senate chairman and deputy chairman were elected unopposed, and 41 new senators were sworn in on Tuesday,...
Living rough
13 Apr, 2024

Living rough

WE either don’t see them or don’t want to see them — not even when they are actively trying to get our...
Saudi investment
Updated 10 Apr, 2024

Saudi investment

The state has to address barriers that stand in the way of attracting foreign investment, and create a pro-business environment.
Charity for change
Updated 11 Apr, 2024

Charity for change

PAKISTANIS are large-hearted people who empty their pockets at the slightest hint of another’s need. The Stanford...