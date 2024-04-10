DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 10, 2024

Rupee holds steady ahead of holidays

Shahid Iqbal Published April 10, 2024 Updated April 10, 2024 08:09am
The exchange rate stability did not directly spur foreign direct investment, but March witnessed a significant uptick in domestic bond inflows.—AFP/file
The exchange rate stability did not directly spur foreign direct investment, but March witnessed a significant uptick in domestic bond inflows.—AFP/file

KARACHI: In the lead-up to the Eid holiday break, the rupee displayed resilience, staying steady against the US dollar in Tuesday’s interbank trading.

According to the State Bank, the dollar closed at Rs277.94 on Tuesday compared to Rs277.95 the previous day.

Over the past three months, the rupee has appreciated by around Rs3 against the dollar, signalling a period of stability and incremental growth in the local currency’s performance.

While this exchange rate stability did not directly spur foreign direct investment, March witnessed a significant uptick in domestic bond inflows.

The SBP’s data reveals an inflow of $89 million into treasury bills during March, the highest monthly inflow during the current fiscal year. The figure also outpaced equity inflows, which stood at $26.4m, even as the stock market experienced notable volumes.

Some analysts still fear any shock can destabilise exchange rate within days

Currency experts say the current boom in the equity market is mainly due to stability in the exchange rate, but the treasury bills proved more attractive for foreign investors.

The gradual appreciation of the rupee against the dollar supported the exchange rate, but exporters were perturbed by this situation. Some bankers say the rupee may appreciate more rapidly if the local currency sets it free, but the government and the State Bank are trying to manage the exchange rate in favour of exporters.

Exporters express concern over the potential for decreased earnings due to the dollar’s devaluation, with forward booking premiums dropping significantly.

The State Bank’s latest report shows its foreign exchange reserves at slightly above $8bn, which is insufficient to keep the exchange rate stable amid continuous debt servicing payments.

The outflows for debt servicing eat up over 85 per cent of the remittances coming into the country. The remittances are higher than export proceeds and play a key role in curbing the current account deficit.

Facing increasing debt repayment obligations, which are undermining the nation’s financial stability, Pakistan requires an ambitious $25 billion for the next fiscal year (2024-25) to manage its external account effectively. This necessitates a strategy focused on equating exports with imports to mitigate the trade deficit.

However, the current government approach largely mirrors past tactics, relying on seeking new loans from the IMF, soliciting additional support, aid and grants from friendly nations, and negotiating loan rollovers with key partners like Saudi Arabia, UAE and China.

“There is no hope for a strong future of the local currency. Any shock could destabilise the exchange rate within days,” a currency dealer said.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi investment
Updated 10 Apr, 2024

Saudi investment

The state has to address barriers that stand in the way of attracting foreign investment, and create a pro-business environment.
Charity for change
10 Apr, 2024

Charity for change

PAKISTANIS are large-hearted people who empty their pockets at the slightest hint of another’s need. The Stanford...
Walton land allegations
10 Apr, 2024

Walton land allegations

THE allegations of corruption and violation of rules in the sale of Lahore’s Walton airport land by the Civil...
World Bank’s advice
Updated 09 Apr, 2024

World Bank’s advice

The next IMF programme will be far tougher than any other Pakistan has embarked on in the past.
Middle East heat
09 Apr, 2024

Middle East heat

America must communicate to Israel that further provocations, particularly targeting sovereign states, will be unacceptable.
Killing fields
09 Apr, 2024

Killing fields

PERHAPS rankled by the daily flood of grisly news — murders, armed robberies, muggings and kidnappings — and...