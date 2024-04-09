Outgoing PHC chief says paid ‘heavy price’ for recent judgements

PESHAWAR: Outgoing Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan said Monday he had paid a heavy price for his recent judgements.

During a full-court reference for him at the high court ahead of his retirement on April 14, Justice Ibrahim said that in the recent political turmoil, the PHC received thousands of petitions from outside the limits of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which were decided “virtuously within the four corners of law.”

“I have no affiliation whatsoever with any political party or figure, but unfortunately, one political party had preferred these petitions [to be filed with our high court]. Though I have paid a heavy price for my recent verdicts, I am overwhelmed to proclaim that as the chief justice of KP, I ensured the rule of law at the cost of my career progression,” he said.

The CJ said since his elevation to the high court, he had passed around 15,000 judgements and of them, 509 were challenged in the Supreme Court.

Full-court reference held for CJ

He added that the apex court upheld verdicts in 279 of those cases and set aside only 42 of small nature, while 188 were still sub judice.

Justice Ibrahim said in his 31-year-long judicial career, he performed his duties to the best of his conscious, within the legal premise, and without any fear or favour.

“I was assigned the most arduous task of my entire service when appointed to the commission to probe the heart-wrenching incident of the Army Public School massacre, notwithstanding that I was on the 10th position on the seniority list of the high court,” he said.

The CJ said it was a formidable challenge, and he, along with his team, burned midnight oil to formulate an all-encompassing report covering every question raised before it.

He said the commission interacted with the parents of martyrs, senior army generals, bureaucrats, and officers of law-enforcement agencies.

“I have already submitted an extensive report to the chief justice of Pakistan, but my memories attached to this commission are unforgettable,” he said.

Justice Ibrahim said his paramount emphasis throughout his judicial service remained the amicable settlement of disputes, and he was proud to announce that he had decided a record number of family cases in particular through that mode.

He said his efforts brought together thousands of families with extremely strained relations.

“Besides, I have also compromised in thousands of other civil and criminal matters, and this fact is on record. Similarly, record human rights applications were received, proceeded with, and decided fruitfully during my tenure,” he said.

The CJ said throughout his service, he strived to embody the virtues of integrity, impartiality, and a steadfast commitment to justice, principles he believed would naturally pave the way for recognition and career advancement based on merit.

“To my successors and my brother Judge Ishtiaq Ibrahim, I offer my heartfelt blessings, best wishes, and humble prayers. May you carry the torch of justice with pride, integrity, and compassion, and may you always remember that behind every case file lies a human story—a story that deserves to be heard, understood, and respected,” he said.

Peshawar High Court Bar Association president Tariq Afridi, advocate general Shah Faisal Utmankhel, and additional attorney general Sanaullah paid tribute to Justice Ibrahim for his services to the judiciary.

Justice Ibrahim joined the Peshawar High Court as the additional judge on August 11, 2016. He was made a permanent judge of the PHC on June 1, 2018, and the acting chief justice of the PHC on July 7, 2023. He was made the high court’s chief justice on August 25, 2023.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2024