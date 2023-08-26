DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 26, 2023

Justice Ibrahim Khan takes oath as Peshawar High Court CJ

Bureau Report Published August 26, 2023 Updated August 26, 2023 06:36am

PESHAWAR: Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan took oath as chief justice of the Peshawar High Court at the Governor’s House here on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered oath to Justice Ibrahim Khan at a simple ceremony which was attended by the chief minister, judges of the high court, lawyers, caretaker ministers, government officials and others.

The president approved the appointment on Aug 22 on the recommendation of the Judicial Commission for appointment of judges under Article 175-A(13) of the Constitution. Justice Ibrahim Khan has already been serving as acting chief justice since July 6, 2023.

The post of PHC chief justice fell vacant with the elevation of then chief justice Musarrat Hilali to the Supreme Court.

Prominent among the participants of the ceremony were KP Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan, Supreme Court judge Justice Musarrat Hilali, former chief justices Justice Qaiser Rashid and Roohul Amin Khan, KP Advocate General Aamir Javed, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhter Hayat Khan, DIG Mohammad Ali Babakhel and others.

Born in Swabi on Apr 15, 1962, Justice Ibrahim Khan’s retirement is due on Apr 14, 2024.

During his judicial career he enjoyed good reputation among the legal circles as he was known for deciding cases without any fear or favour.

Justice Ibrahim Khan was elevated to the high court as additional judge on Aug 11, 2016, and subsequently he was confirmed as a judge of the high court on June 1, 2018.

Justice Ibrahim Khan had done his LLB from Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar, in May 1984 with distinction. After practicing law for almost eight years, he joined the judicial service and was appointed as additional district and sessions judge on Nov 1, 1993.

He has served against different key judicial posts including judge of anti-terrorism court in Peshawar and Abbottabad, presiding officer of labour court at Haripur, administrative judge of the accountability courts from 2013 to 2016, chairman of the KP Bar Council Tribunal apart from serving as district and sessions judge in different districts.

Justice Ibrahim also remained the Chairman of the KP Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal from Dec 2022 till Feb 2023 and was also the chairman of the KP Bar Council’s enrollment committee. He also performed as administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts in the province.

One of the most important jobs of his judicial career is conducting the judicial inquiry into the 2014 carnage of the Peshawar Army Public School and College wherein 147 persons including 132 students were killed.

The said the commission had conducted extensive probe and examined 102 aggrieved people, mostly parents of the martyred students besides recording the statements of government functionaries of all ranks from the armed forces, bureaucracy and police.

The commission had submitted its detailed report of 525 pages to the Supreme Court chief justice.

Justice Ibrahim also served as lecturer in International Islamic University, Islamabad, and Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Scant regard
Updated 26 Aug, 2023

Scant regard

The ECP cannot continue to dodge the Constitution and expect to get away with it. It must submit to the law.
Bigger BRICS
26 Aug, 2023

Bigger BRICS

MULTIPOLARITY is clearly the new buzzword in geopolitics and geo-economics as states within the Global South seek an...
Battered childhood
26 Aug, 2023

Battered childhood

THE scourge of child abuse in Pakistan displays no signs of retreat. An inability to understand the idea of safety...
Shell-shocked
Updated 25 Aug, 2023

Shell-shocked

There is resentment over the difference between the average cost of one unit and how much consumers pay after added charges and taxes.
India’s space quest
Updated 25 Aug, 2023

India’s space quest

Pakistan’s space agency has been helmed by retired military men, not experts in the field.
Demolished lives
25 Aug, 2023

Demolished lives

KARACHI has witnessed mass economic discrimination far too often, making the PPP’s ‘roti, kapra, makaan’ ...