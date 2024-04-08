Saudi says Eidul Fitr to start Wednesday

Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that Eidul Fitr will begin on Wednesday, marking the end of the month of Ramazan.

“Supreme Court declares tomorrow the last day of Ramazan and Wednesday the first day of Eidul Fitr,” the official Saudi Press Agency said on its X account.

The timing of Eidul Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.

Saudi media outlets reported that the crescent moon was not visible on Monday.

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar also announced that Eidul Fitr would begin on Wednesday.

Saudis are expected to observe a four-day holiday for Eidul Fitr.

Across the Muslim world, Ramazan festivities this year were overshadowed by the fighting in Gaza, where Israel’s military campaign to eradicate Hamas has killed at least 33,207 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the besieged territory.

The fighting was sparked by the October 7 attack against Israel by Hamas that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, Israeli figures show. Several countries and international unions have criticised Israel’s response to the attack as “disproportionate”.

Hamas also took more than 250 Israeli and foreign hostages, 129 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 the army says are dead.

Mediators pushed in vain for a ceasefire to take effect before the start of Ramazan.

Talks on a ceasefire have resumed in Cairo, but no breakthrough has yet been announced.