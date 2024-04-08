Russian FM Lavrov due in China today

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit China on Monday and Tuesday, his ministry said in a statement.
“On April 8 and 9, the foreign affairs minister … will undertake an official visit in the People’s Republic of China, during which discussions with... [his Chinese counterpart] Wang Yi are planned,” it said on Sunday.
“An in-depth exchange of points of view is expected on a certain number of ‘burning subjects’,” the statement said, citing “the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region”.
In Beijing, China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning confirmed the “official” visit at Wang Yi’s invitation.
Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2024
