Australia to appoint special adviser to probe aid workers’ killing

AFP Published April 8, 2024 Updated April 8, 2024 07:04am

SYDNEY: Australia has said it will appoint a special adviser to work with Israel as it demands transparency in an investigation into an air strike on Gaza that killed seven aid workers, including an Australian.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants detailed answers as to how aid workers from the US-based World Central Kitchen were killed by Israeli forces last Monday.

The group included 43-year-old Australian natio­­nal Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, as well as British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian employees.

The Australian government wants any probe by Israel to be monitored by its own adviser, who Albanese expects will be named “within the next twenty-four hours”.

“The events which led to Zomi Frankcom losing her life are unacceptable,” Albanese told reporters on Sunday. Australia will continue to seek clear information and transparency about the killings, he added, “which is why we will be appointing an appropriate person to examine the details of what has occurred”.

His foreign minister Penny Wong has said information about the strike provided so far by Israel was insufficient and that the special adviser would monitor “the appropriateness of the (investigation) process”.

Israel’s military said it fired two officers over the killing of the aid workers in Gaza, where humanitarian groups say famine is imminent.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2024

