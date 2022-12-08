First school for transgenders inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department (SED) on Wednesday inaugurated first transgender school in the provincial capital to educate and teach skills to transpersons.

Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas cut the ribbon to inaugurate the school in New Garden Town near Barkat Market. A number of civil society activists, educationists, transgender persons and others were present on the occasion.

During the last year, the department had already established three transgender schools in Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. These institutes were providing free education from primary to higher secondary classes along with training of three skills, including stitching and sewing, cooking and beauty make-up.

The school will work in two shifts. In the first shift, the students will be imparted education while in the second shift they will receive training in technical skills. The government will provide free books, uniforms, school bags, and pick and drop service.

Around 36 transgender persons were enrolled in the school. The school was established in Government Girls High School Barkat Market, New Garden Town. One of the portions of the girl’s school was specified for transgender school. A double-storey building with three classrooms was constructed.

Mr Raas said the department had to face a lot of challenges to establish a transgender school although three schools were working in other cities of the province.

He said the teachers of the schools would also belong to the transgender community while two consultants were deputed to help the community understand their problems.Transgender person Neeli Rana said the government had taken a good step to educate their community.

Transperson Alisha Sherazi said they are not treated well in society but providing them with education is a historic step.

She said she had completed her MPhil and was enrolled to PhD in Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.

A transgender leader Naya said the training for skills and education could make the transgender persons valuable citizens of the country and they could play their role for development of the country.Renowned fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin known as HSY said a good initiative was taken to educate the transgender community.

He said the transgender persons should get education and should be included in the mainstream.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2022