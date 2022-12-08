DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 08, 2022

First school for transgenders inaugurated in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 10:18am
Transgenders sit in a class of the first school for them at Barkat Market in Garden Town which was inaugurated on Wednesday. — White Star
Transgenders sit in a class of the first school for them at Barkat Market in Garden Town which was inaugurated on Wednesday. — White Star

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department (SED) on Wednesday inaugurated first transgender school in the provincial capital to educate and teach skills to transpersons.

Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas cut the ribbon to inaugurate the school in New Garden Town near Barkat Market. A number of civil society activists, educationists, transgender persons and others were present on the occasion.

During the last year, the department had already established three transgender schools in Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. These institutes were providing free education from primary to higher secondary classes along with training of three skills, including stitching and sewing, cooking and beauty make-up.

The school will work in two shifts. In the first shift, the students will be imparted education while in the second shift they will receive training in technical skills. The government will provide free books, uniforms, school bags, and pick and drop service.

Around 36 transgender persons were enrolled in the school. The school was established in Government Girls High School Barkat Market, New Garden Town. One of the portions of the girl’s school was specified for transgender school. A double-storey building with three classrooms was constructed.

Mr Raas said the department had to face a lot of challenges to establish a transgender school although three schools were working in other cities of the province.

He said the teachers of the schools would also belong to the transgender community while two consultants were deputed to help the community understand their problems.Transgender person Neeli Rana said the government had taken a good step to educate their community.

Transperson Alisha Sherazi said they are not treated well in society but providing them with education is a historic step.

She said she had completed her MPhil and was enrolled to PhD in Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.

A transgender leader Naya said the training for skills and education could make the transgender persons valuable citizens of the country and they could play their role for development of the country.Renowned fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin known as HSY said a good initiative was taken to educate the transgender community.

He said the transgender persons should get education and should be included in the mainstream.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Dec 08, 2022 10:40am
Pakistan provinces ban film about Transgender love story.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 08, 2022 11:09am
@M. Emad , what has that got to do with opening of a school?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Dec 08, 2022 11:16am
Just another drama to gulp the funds from the already empty exchequer.
Reply Recommend 0
ABC
Dec 08, 2022 11:25am
@M. Emad , because the movie had some ill motives behind which are not accepted in our society.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Dec 08, 2022 12:05pm
@ABC, your society is sick even without transgenders!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Worsening hunger
Updated 08 Dec, 2022

Worsening hunger

THAT the dollar liquidity crunch has started hurting the import of essential items such as vegetables and raw...
Bannu beheading
Updated 08 Dec, 2022

Bannu beheading

The state must take up the cudgels and neutralise barbarism before it spreads.
Smog misery
08 Dec, 2022

Smog misery

IF 2022 has taught us anything, it is that generations of reckless disregard for Mother Nature has accrued very ...
Disquiet on the western front
Updated 07 Dec, 2022

Disquiet on the western front

IT is very difficult for Pakistan to be delinked from Afghanistan, because of reasons of geography and history.
Fuel from Russia
07 Dec, 2022

Fuel from Russia

THE apparent headway made with Russia for the purchase of its crude oil, petrol and diesel at discounted prices is a...
More women SHOs
07 Dec, 2022

More women SHOs

IT is encouraging to see more employment avenues opening up for women in Pakistan, with an increasing number of...