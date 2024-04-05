DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 05, 2024

Iraqi man behind desecration faces extradition

AFP Published April 5, 2024 Updated April 5, 2024 10:05am

OSLO: An Iraqi refugee in Sweden who stoked international outrage by repeatedly desecrating the Holy Quran last year, has been arrested in Norway and now faces deportation back to Sweden, according to court documents.

Salwan Momika, a Christian Iraqi who burned copies of the holy book at a slew of protests in Sweden over the summer, told AFP last week that he had left Sweden for Norway, where he planned to seek asylum.

According to a ruling by the Oslo District Court, Momika was arrested on March 28 — a day after he arrived. After a hearing on March 30, the court decided to detain Momika for four weeks, awaiting a likely request from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration to Sweden that he is returned.

In the court’s ruling, it said “a deportation will take place as soon as the formal and practical arrangements are in place.”

Police had requested that he would be detained in the meantime, citing the country’s migration law when it can be assumed that a foreign national will attempt to evade the implementation of a decision for him to leave the country.

Momika’s actions burnings sparked widespread outrage and condemnation across the Muslim world.

Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice in July, starting fires within the compound on the second occasion.

The Swedish government condemned the acts of desecration, but stressed the country’s laws regarding freedom of speech and assembly.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Failed experiment
Updated 05 Apr, 2024

Failed experiment

Instead of promoting talks with the TTP, the Afghan Taliban should ensure that their ‘brothers’ do not attack Pakistan.
Mail-in ‘terrorism’
05 Apr, 2024

Mail-in ‘terrorism’

IT is deeply alarming how easily threatening letters containing unidentified substances seem to have reached the...
Cheating epidemic
05 Apr, 2024

Cheating epidemic

IN recent years, Pakistan’s education landscape has been marred by a spate of cheating scandals, casting a pall...
Pessimistic view
Updated 04 Apr, 2024

Pessimistic view

Pakistan’s options are few at this point: it can either head towards the abyss or get its act together to dodge economic devastation.
Violating lives
04 Apr, 2024

Violating lives

FROM ordering live burnings and forced marriages to rape, jirgas persist as a parallel justice system that violates...
On the right track
04 Apr, 2024

On the right track

AT last, amid murmurs of dissent over new rules and allegations of manoeuvring, the Pakistan Football Federation...