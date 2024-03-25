DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 25, 2024

Simon Harris set to become Ireland PM

AFP Published March 25, 2024 Updated March 25, 2024 05:48am

ATHLONE: Simon Harris is set to become Ireland’s next prime minister after the governing Fine Gael party appointed him as its leader on Sunday, following an uncontested election.

The 37-year-old said it was the “absolute honour of my life” to be appointed party leader, and his rise to the country’s top job is expected to be confirmed when the Irish parliament returns from recess early next month.

He will take over from Leo Varadkar, who announced his resignation on Wednesday in a move pundits described as a “political earthquake” in the EU member.

Within hours, Harris had secured endorsements for a leadership bid from a majority of Fine Gael party colleagues, prompting his potential rivals to rule themselves out.

With nominations closing at 1300 GMT and no challengers emerging, party official Willie Geraght declared Harris as winner hours later at a convention in Athlone, west of Dublin.

Deputy party leader Simon Coveney said the new leader, and prime-minister-in-waiting, was a “really charismatic” politician who was “ideally placed” to revive his ailing party’s fortunes.

Upon his coronation, Harris told the centre-right party’s members that he would repay their faith with “hard work, with blood, sweat and tears, day in and day out with responsibility, with humility and with civility.” Setting out his priorities, Harris insisted that Fine Gael “stands for law and order” and told members he wanted to “take our flag back” from nationalists, to loud cheers.

He also said that he would pursue a “more planned and sustainable” immigration policy, following increased tension over the issue, and that he would “fight against the dangers of populism”.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smog country
Updated 25 Mar, 2024

Smog country

AS if all of Pakistan’s other troubles were not enough, the country has now been named the second most polluted in...
Taxing traders
25 Mar, 2024

Taxing traders

PAKISTAN is once again making an attempt to get the slippery trade sector into the tax net. Will it finally succeed?...
IHK political curbs
Updated 25 Mar, 2024

IHK political curbs

The only way to justly solve the Kashmir question is through a sustained political process involving the region’s genuine popular representatives.
Moscow carnage
Updated 24 Mar, 2024

Moscow carnage

Afghanistan and its bordering states, particularly Pakistan, need to be at the forefront of the fight against the IS-Khorasan faction.
Wily throw of dice
24 Mar, 2024

Wily throw of dice

Arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy case appears to have recoiled on the BJP.
Rocketing TB
24 Mar, 2024

Rocketing TB

PAKISTAN’s National TB Strategic Plan 2024-26 is a turning point in the country’s battle with tuberculosis. And...