DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 24, 2024

New security law comes into force in Hong Kong

Reuters Published March 24, 2024 Updated March 24, 2024 07:03am

HONG KONG: A new national security law came into force in Hong Kong on Saturday despite growing international criticism that it could erode freedoms in the China-ruled city and damage its international financial hub credentials.

The law, also known as Article 23, took effect at midnight, days after Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing lawmakers passed it unanimously, fast-tracking legislation to plug what authorities called national security loopholes.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said the law “accomplished a historic mission, living up to the trust placed in us by the Central (Chinese) Authorities”.

The United States expressed concerns that the law would further erode the city’s autonomy and damage its reputation as an international business hub.

“It includes vaguely defined provisions regarding ‘sedition’, ‘state secrets’, and interactions with foreign entities that could be used to curb dissent,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Australia and Britain on Friday criticised the law after a bilateral meeting in Adelaide, expressing “deep concerns about the continuing systemic erosion of autonomy, freedoms and rights” in Hong Kong.

The United Nations and the European Union recently noted the extremely swift passage of the law with limited public consultation, by a legislature overhauled in recent years to remove opposition democrats. Australia, Britain and Taiwan updated their travel advisories for Hong Kong, urging citizens to exercise caution.

Hong Kong authorities, however, “strongly condemned such political manoeuvres with skewed, fact-twisting, scaremongering and panic-spreading remarks.”

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Moscow carnage
24 Mar, 2024

Moscow carnage

THE monstrous terrorist attack targeting a concert hall near Moscow on Friday night should alert the international...
Wily throw of dice
24 Mar, 2024

Wily throw of dice

THE arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy case appears to have recoiled on the BJP. It...
Rocketing TB
24 Mar, 2024

Rocketing TB

PAKISTAN’s National TB Strategic Plan 2024-26 is a turning point in the country’s battle with tuberculosis. And...
Pipeline under fire
Updated 23 Mar, 2024

Pipeline under fire

WHILE US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu’s recent testimony before a Congressional panel contained no...
Bandit raj
23 Mar, 2024

Bandit raj

MURDER, kidnapping for ransom and armed robbery have become facts of life for the unfortunate souls residing in the...
Energy theft
23 Mar, 2024

Energy theft

BY involving the FIA in the exercise, the government has admitted that the ongoing crackdown against power and gas...