DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 22, 2024

Pakistan seeks global support for nuclear energy projects

APP Published March 22, 2024 Updated March 22, 2024 09:01am

Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar shakes hands with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Bayramov Jeyhun on the sidelines of Nuclear Energy Summit.—X / ForeignOfficePk
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar shakes hands with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Bayramov Jeyhun on the sidelines of Nuclear Energy Summit.—X / ForeignOfficePk

BRUSSELS: Highlighting the importance of nuclear energy in combating climate change, Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday called for the international financial institutions and banks to support nuclear energy projects in developing countries to enable them to meet their energy needs and achieve zero emissions goals.

Mr Dar stated this during his meeting with Intern­ational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on the sidelines of the first Nuclear Energy Summit held in Brussels.

The minister appreciated the IAEA’s role in enhancing peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

He said Pakistan desired to enhance the share of nuclear energy in the energy mix and underscored the importance of IAEA’s technical cooperation work.

FM Dar attends first Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels

Mr Grossi appreciated Pakistan’s collaboration with the agency, adding that in Asia Pakistan is playing a key role in sharing its experience and expertise with developing countries. He said he would soon engage with global financial institutions to resolve the matter.

Clean energy

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Dar said energy security stands high on global priorities — for both developing and the developed world.

“We need clean and cost-effective energy. With immense power density, negligible carbon footprints and no Greenhouse emissions, nuclear energy offers a viable solution for the future,” the statement quoted the minister as saying. “We endorsed nuclear energy as one of the low-emission technologies in the recent COP-28,” he pointed out.

The minister said, “We wish to further enhance our cooperation on initiatives of DG IAEA including ‘Atoms­4NetZero’, ‘Atoms4Food’, ‘Rays of Hope’, ‘Zodiac’, ‘NUTEC Plastics’ and ‘Marie Curie fellowships’.”

Mr Dar emphasised three points for further development of nuclear energy — access to technology, financing nuclear power projects and increasing the IAEA’s technical cooperation fund.

Mr Dar also held a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the margins of the summit.

The two sides exchanged views on prospects of cooperation in the fields of economy, transport and communication and on preparatory work for climate summit in Azerbaijan and post-conflict regional situation.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reactivating Nacta
Updated 22 Mar, 2024

Reactivating Nacta

In particular, sectarian and extremist actors that remain active in society must be put out of business.
No real reform
22 Mar, 2024

No real reform

CALL it a tragedy or a farce, the reality is that both Pakistan’s ruling elites and the IMF refuse to learn...
Death traps
22 Mar, 2024

Death traps

IN the pitch-black depths of Pakistan’s coal mines, the claustrophobia-inducing tunnels envelop miners like a...
Gwadar attack
Updated 21 Mar, 2024

Gwadar attack

The ambush shows that far from being neutralised, separatist militants in Balochistan very much remain a threat to the province’s security.
X-cuses aplenty
Updated 21 Mar, 2024

X-cuses aplenty

It was suspicious that the PTA chief had simply not ordered the restoration of X when nobody was willing to take responsibility for its suspension.
Anti-Muslim India
21 Mar, 2024

Anti-Muslim India

THERE is a systematic campaign of hate against the Muslims of India, where the ruling BJP has made no attempt to ...