Perpetrator of Mir Ali attack killed: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Eight militants, including the perpetrator of the March 16 attack on an army camp, were killed by security forces in North Waziristan on Monday, the military’s media wing said.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Rela­t­ions (ISPR) said security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) following the reported presence of militants in the area.

After an intense exchange of fire with security forces, eight militants, including the commander and a high-value target, Shera alias Janan, were gunned down.

ISPR added that Janan was the orchestrator of the March 16 attack in which seven security personnel, including two officers, embraced martyrdom.

He was a highly wanted target for the law enforcement agencies, the statement read.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan remain determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it asserted.

The operation took place two days after six militants stormed a Frontier Corps’ post in the Khaddi market area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan.

The militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the gate at 6:15am, followed by multiple blasts, including a suicide bombing.

A portion of the building collapsed following the attacks, resulting in the martyrdom of five security personnel.

The six militants were killed in a subsequent clearance operation while Lt Col Syed Kashif Ali, who led the operation, and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar embraced martyrdom.

A group affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur, previously a government contractor and a good Taliban-turned-militant leader, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2024