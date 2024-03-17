70,000 deserving people provided ration bags under Nighaban Ramazan package in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: As many as 70,000 registered deserving people were provided with ration bags under the Nighaban Ramzan package of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, while the remaining 35,000 will get the package before the 10th Ramzan.

On the other hand, taking notice of the reports about the presence of ration packets in the Chakra Union Council secretary office, Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema suspended the union council secretary and warned the officials that the ration bags are supposed to be delivered to the needy people at their doorsteps, and officials should not deliver them in the houses of elites to distribute them.

Mr Cheema stated that the district administration has been instructed to supply the bags at the doorsteps, and there is no need to make videos of distribution. Besides, no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

As per the details, the union council secretary provided 10 ration bags to the residence of former chairman of Chakra Union Council, and he uploaded the video in which he was distributing rations among people.

Punjab govt initiates campaign against hoarders

The deputy commissioner took notice and suspended the union council secretary immediately, as under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, he was not supposed to distribute ration.

He said that there was a mechanism devised to verify the deserving people and record the receiving chit, so the bags should not be given to anyone to distribute on behalf of the government.

Mr Cheema told Dawn that the work to distribute the ration bags is continuous, for which 70,000 people were given the ration bags, while the total number of deserving people under the Benazir Income Support Programme and NADRA record is 105,000 in the district.

He said the Punjab government had activated a helpline, 080002345, to resolve the complaints of citizens regarding hoarding and the Nighaban Ramadan package.

Immediate action will be taken by the administration on these complaints, Mr Cheema assured.

He further said that a special campaign against hoarders is initiated under the direction of the Punjab government, and the price magistrates should continue it even after Ramzan to bring the essential items within the reach of a common man.

He said that hoarding of essential commodities is a crime because it creates artificial inflation.

Under the Anti-Hoarding Act, 2020, those found guilty of hoarding will be punished with imprisonment of up to three years and heavy fines.

The deputy commissioner said that all traders, shopkeepers, stockists, and warehouse owners should register their stock information in the deputy commissioner’s office within three days; otherwise, their stock will be considered hoarding and confiscated as per the law.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2024