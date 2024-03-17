DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 17, 2024

Blome meets NA speaker, emphasises mutual cooperation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 17, 2024 Updated March 17, 2024 10:24am
US Ambassador Donald Blome calls on National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House in Islamabad on March 16, 2024. — National Assembly Secretariat
US Ambassador Donald Blome calls on National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House in Islamabad on March 16, 2024. — National Assembly Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador Dona­ld Blome paid a courtesy call on National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House, where the meeting focused on a broad spectrum of issues concerning mutual interests.

According to a statement, Mr Sadiq during the meeting reiterated Pakis­tan’s longstanding and broad-based relationship with the US, based on principles of mutual respect and trust.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s relations with the United States constitute an important element of its foreign policy.

Emphasising the importance of parliamentary cooperation, Mr Sadiq stressed the need for regular visits and interactions between members of parliaments from both countries to further strengthen the relationship.

Ambassador Blome congratulated Mr Sadiq on his re-election as speaker. He underscored the significance of collective efforts to promote regional and international peace and prosperity.

Mr Sadiq expressed gratitude for the ambassador’s remarks and affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued collaboration with the United States in all areas of mutual concern.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2024

Pak US Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Provincial share
Updated 17 Mar, 2024

Provincial share

PPP has aptly advised Centre to worry about improving its tax collection rather than eying provinces’ share of tax revenues.
X-communication
17 Mar, 2024

X-communication

IT has now been a month since Pakistani authorities decided that the country must be cut off from one of the...
Stateless humanity
17 Mar, 2024

Stateless humanity

THE endless hostility between India and Pakistan has reduced prisoners to mere statistics. Although the two ...
Moving away
Updated 16 Mar, 2024

Moving away

The sole objective of the government’s development vision should be to evolve sound policies for private investors and regulate markets to protect consumers.
Privacy in danger
16 Mar, 2024

Privacy in danger

DURING a recent Islamabad High Court hearing, revelations about the ease of mobile phone hacking in Pakistan have...
The polio problem
16 Mar, 2024

The polio problem

IT is a tragedy that could have been prevented. Six months after researchers at the National Institute of Health’s...