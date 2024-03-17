Blome meets NA speaker, emphasises mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador Dona­ld Blome paid a courtesy call on National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House, where the meeting focused on a broad spectrum of issues concerning mutual interests.

According to a statement, Mr Sadiq during the meeting reiterated Pakis­tan’s longstanding and broad-based relationship with the US, based on principles of mutual respect and trust.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s relations with the United States constitute an important element of its foreign policy.

Emphasising the importance of parliamentary cooperation, Mr Sadiq stressed the need for regular visits and interactions between members of parliaments from both countries to further strengthen the relationship.

Ambassador Blome congratulated Mr Sadiq on his re-election as speaker. He underscored the significance of collective efforts to promote regional and international peace and prosperity.

Mr Sadiq expressed gratitude for the ambassador’s remarks and affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued collaboration with the United States in all areas of mutual concern.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2024