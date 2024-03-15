US Senate leader says Netanyahu an obstacle to peace

WASHINGTON: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Thursday for new elections in Israel, harshly criticising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an obstacle to peace.

Democrat Schumer, long a supporter of Israel and the highest-ranking US Jewish elected official, told the Senate that Netanyahu’s government “no longer fits the needs of Israel” five months into a war.

“As a democracy, Israel has the right to choose its own leaders, and we should let the chips fall where they may. But the important thing is that Israelis are given a choice. There needs to be a fresh debate about the future of Israel after Oct 7,” Schumer said.

“In my opinion, that is best accomplished by holding an election,” he said.

Schumer said it would be a “grave mistake” for Israel to reject a two-state solution and urged negotiators in the Israel-Gaza conflict to do everything possible to secure a ceasefire, free prisoners and get aid into Gaza.

Schumer and other leading Democrats, including President Joe Biden, face intense criticism from within the party, over Washington’s unconditional support for Israel, given the impact on Palestinian civilians of Israel’s assault on Gaza.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that Schumer had given the White House advance notice about the speech, but that it had not given disapproval or approval or edited in anyway.

“We fully respect his right to say those remarks and decide for himself what he’s going to say on the Senate floor,” Kirby told reporters. Asked if Washington thinks Israel should hold elections after the war, Kirby said: “That’s up to the Israelis.”

Israeli reaction

A spokesperson from the Israeli prime minister’s office said there was “no comment for now.” Netanyahu’s Likud party said that Israel was not a banana republic and that Netanyahu’s policy had wide public support.

“Contrary to Schumer’s words, the Israeli public supports a total victory over Hamas, rejects any international dictates to establish a Palestinian terrorist state, and opposes the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza,” the Likud statement said.

“Senator Schumer is expected to respect Israel’s elected government and not undermine it. This is always true, and even more so in wartime.”

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2024