DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2024

US Senate leader says Netanyahu an obstacle to peace

Reuters Published March 15, 2024 Updated March 15, 2024 07:34am

WASHINGTON: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Thursday for new elections in Israel, harshly criticising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an obstacle to peace.

Democrat Schumer, long a supporter of Israel and the highest-ranking US Jewish elected official, told the Senate that Netanyahu’s government “no longer fits the needs of Israel” five months into a war.

“As a democracy, Israel has the right to choose its own leaders, and we should let the chips fall where they may. But the important thing is that Israelis are given a choice. There needs to be a fresh debate about the future of Israel after Oct 7,” Schumer said.

“In my opinion, that is best accomplished by holding an election,” he said.

Schumer said it would be a “grave mistake” for Israel to reject a two-state solution and urged negotiators in the Israel-Gaza conflict to do everything possible to secure a ceasefire, free prisoners and get aid into Gaza.

Schumer and other leading Democrats, including President Joe Biden, face intense criticism from within the party, over Washington’s unconditional support for Israel, given the impact on Palestinian civilians of Israel’s assault on Gaza.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that Schumer had given the White House advance notice about the speech, but that it had not given disapproval or approval or edited in anyway.

“We fully respect his right to say those remarks and decide for himself what he’s going to say on the Senate floor,” Kirby told reporters. Asked if Washington thinks Israel should hold elections after the war, Kirby said: “That’s up to the Israelis.”

Israeli reaction

A spokesperson from the Israeli prime minister’s office said there was “no comment for now.” Netanyahu’s Likud party said that Israel was not a banana republic and that Netanyahu’s policy had wide public support.

“Contrary to Schumer’s words, the Israeli public supports a total victory over Hamas, rejects any international dictates to establish a Palestinian terrorist state, and opposes the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza,” the Likud statement said.

“Senator Schumer is expected to respect Israel’s elected government and not undermine it. This is always true, and even more so in wartime.”

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Irsa controversy
Updated 15 Mar, 2024

Irsa controversy

ON Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif avoided a public showdown with the PPP — a key ally whose support he...
An open door
15 Mar, 2024

An open door

EVEN if it is too early to be optimistic, the development has come as a pleasant surprise. On Wednesday, despite all...
HDI decline
15 Mar, 2024

HDI decline

THE latest Human Development Report from the UNDP presents a bleak global outlook, characterised by deepening...
Economic agenda
Updated 14 Mar, 2024

Economic agenda

His plan represents a significant departure from the PML-N’s signature economic and financial policies.
Border protests
14 Mar, 2024

Border protests

THE border town of Chaman has been protesting — for nearly five months now — against the government’s...
Deadly devices
14 Mar, 2024

Deadly devices

THE RECENT spate of deadly incidents involving gas cylinders must bring the authorities’ attention to a daily...