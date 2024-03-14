DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 14, 2024

Initiatives for insurance sector discussed

Kalbe Ali Published March 14, 2024 Updated March 14, 2024 07:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed digitalisation of the whole insurance sector, including life and non-life companies.

While prioritising the growth and expansion of the insurance sector, Commissioner Insurance Aamir Khan highlighted innovation, digitalisation and data accessibility as core objectives of the plan.

He apprised the industry’s representatives of the initiatives taken by the SECP on the digitalisation front and engagement with the insurance companies to launch an insurance policy finder and an auto insurance repository to facilitate policy tracking and enforce compulsory motor third-party insurance.

He also shed light on the industry’s role in leveraging technology for improved customer journey and organisational efficiency and sought input from the participants for further advancements.

The representatives of life insurance companies highlighted the issues in existing regulations which were formulated concerning the physical distribution of saving products and currently creating hindrances to the digital distribution of the same products.

The representatives of non-life insurance companies emphasised the need for the availability of data repositories, implementation of compulsory insurance, collaborations and information sharing for enhanced digitalisation of the insurance sector, to pave the way towards increased insurance penetration.

The commissioner anno­unced the initiation of working on the report covering suggested digital infrastructure and areas for end-to-end digitalisation throughout the customer journey.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic agenda
Updated 14 Mar, 2024

Economic agenda

His plan represents a significant departure from the PML-N’s signature economic and financial policies.
Border protests
14 Mar, 2024

Border protests

THE border town of Chaman has been protesting — for nearly five months now — against the government’s...
Deadly devices
14 Mar, 2024

Deadly devices

THE RECENT spate of deadly incidents involving gas cylinders must bring the authorities’ attention to a daily...
Political faults
Updated 13 Mar, 2024

Political faults

CONSTRUCTIVE politics goes beyond mere agitation and protest. Unfortunately, over the past decade or so, all of...
Exclusionary law
13 Mar, 2024

Exclusionary law

BJP’s efforts to demonise Muslims in order to please its core constituency risks creating permanent communal fault lines.
Online darkness
13 Mar, 2024

Online darkness

THE digital age is not without a grave demerit — a child’s screen-time has replaced much of regular life. This...