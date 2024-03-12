As Ramazan begins, world leaders call for silencing guns in Gaza

this picture taken from Israel’s southern border with the Gaza Strip shows humanitarian aid being airdropped, on Sunday.—AFP

• Biden says working tirelessly for an immediate six-week ceasefire

• Guterres wants release of all prisoners, regrets humanitarian law lies in tatters

UNITED NATIONS: As Ramazan commences, global leaders united in recognising the significance of the holy month and called for silencing guns in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden pledged international efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza in his Ramazan message and committed to working tirelessly for an immediate six-week ceasefire.

Simultaneously, UN Secretary-General António Guterres passionately appealed for peace in Gaza, urging all parties to “honour the spirit of Ramazan by silencing the guns”.

He stressed the urgent need for delivering humanitarian aid, stating, “My strongest appeal today is to remove all obstacles to ensure the delivery of lifesaving aid at the speed and massive scale required.”

In the spirit of compassion, Guterres called for the “immediate release of all hostages” and underlined the global significance of the situation, declaring, “The eyes of the world are watching. The eyes of history are watching. We cannot look away.”

The secretary general highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, pointing out unprecedented civilian casualties and destruction. He lamented the slow and insufficient delivery of relief, noting that “life-saving relief for Palestinians in Gaza is coming in trickles — if it comes at all”.

Drawing attention to the threat of an Israeli assault on Rafah, Guterres warned that it could plunge Gaza into an even deeper crisis. He deplored that no party showed any respect for international humanitarian law during this war and as a result, “international humanitarian law lies in tatters”.

The UN chief recalled heartfelt pleas from families affected by the conflict, quoting a family member who said, “We are not here for condolences. We are not here for apologies. We are here for immediate action.” He emphasised the need to heed these voices and take urgent action to prevent further loss of life.

Acknowledging the start of the holy month of Ramazan, he emphasised its values of peace, reconciliation, and solidarity. However, he expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence in Gaza, stating, “Even though Ramazan has begun — the killing, bombing, and bloodshed continue in Gaza.”

The secretary general also extended his appeal for a Ramazan cessation of hostilities in Sudan, urging an end to the fighting for the sake of the Sudanese people facing hunger and hardships. He called for global unity in promoting peace, stating, “In Gaza, in Sudan, and beyond, it is time for peace.”

The US president, while pledging to get more life-saving aid to Gaza, said the United States “will continue working non-stop to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire for at least six weeks as part of a deal that releases hostages”.

He also promised to “continue building toward a long-term future of stability, security, and peace. That includes a two-state solution to ensure Palestinians and Israelis share equal measures of freedom, dignity, security, and prosperity. That, he said, “is the only path toward an enduring peace”.

Biden said that as Muslims gather around the world over the coming days and weeks to break their fast, the suffering of the Palestinian people will be front of mind for many, he said.

“It is front of mind for me,” said the US president.

Some of the Palestinians killed in Gaza “are family members of American Muslims, who are deeply grieving their lost loved ones today,” Biden said.

He also said that nearly two million Palestinians are estimated to be displaced and in need of food, water, medicine and shelter.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2024