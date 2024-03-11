PTI holds Sindh-wide protests against workers’ arrest, poll rigging

KARACHI: Like other parts of the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Sunday held multiple demonstrations in Karachi and other parts of Sindh in protest over what it called ’fraudulent“ elections.

In Karachi, PTI workers and supporters, including women and children, gathered in North Nazimabad, Hyderi Market, Liaquatabad, Guru Mandir, Paracha Chowk Shershah, Korangi, Lyari, Keamari, etc.

They were carrying portraits of party founder Imran Khan and banners inscribed with slogans against the alleged rigging in the Feb 8 elections.

They also staged a rally from Guru Mandir traffic intersection towards the VIP Gate of Mazar-i-Quaid.

Scores of workers march from Guru Mandir to Mazar-i-Quaid, demanding release of party founder Imran Khan

PTI-Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh and other leaders also participated in the protests.

Speaking to protesters on different locations, Mr Sheikh stated that the entire nation had come out to protest against the illegal arrest of Imran Khan and election fraud.

“We have come out on streets today to protest against the unlawful arrest of our leader Imran Khan. Our mandate was stolen by the thieves sitting in government offices,” he said.

He also condemned the recent arrests of PTI workers in Lahore and demanded action against the chief election commissioner under Article 6 of the Constitution for his alleged involvement in the electoral “fraud”.

He declared that the party would continue its struggle until the release of Imran Khan.

He criticised the rulers and termed it part of a ‘defeated government’.

He predicted that the people of Karachi would reject parties like the Muttahida Quomi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Mr Sheikh announced that the PTI would organise a big public meeting in Karachi soon after Eid. “We will invite every single person who voted for their true leader against all the odds, and the day the nation comes out on the streets, our leader will be out,” he said.

Similar gatherings were also organised by the local chapters of the PTI in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Umerkot and other parts of the province.

In many cities, activists of the Grand Democratic Alliance and Jamaat-i-Islami also participated in the protest demonstrations of the PTI.

The speakers rejected the results of what they called rigged elections and claimed that the victory was snatched away from their candidates under a well-planned conspiracy.

The protesters lamented the dominance of a single party in Sindh for the past 15 years and alleged that the situation had led to the continued marginalisation of the people’s voice.

Demanding action against those responsible for electoral malpractice, the speakers insisted on the release of authentic election results in accordance with Form-45s.

They criticised the pursuit of power by political elites, attributing it to various societal and economic challenges, including inflation and political instability.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2024