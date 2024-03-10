Punjab sets out ambitious plan to get rid of smog

• Body set up for coordination between govt, private sector on environmental matters

LAHORE / RAWALPINDI: The newly formed Punjab government has set an ambitious target of making the province smog-free and eradicating the use of disposable plastic bags.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, who, among other portfolios, has the charge of environment protection and climate change ministry, presided over a stakeholders’ meeting to prepare an action plan.

Secretaries of environment and wildlife departments and fisheries DG have been asked to present measures to curb smog, which results in extre­mely hazardous air quality across the province, especially in Lahore during winters.

“This action plan to combat air pollution and enhance air quality in Punjab, especially Lahore, will be forged through collaboration with the private sector,” the minister said.

An ‘Advisory Council for Environment’ for coordination between the provincial government and private enterprises has also been set up.

“This council will serve as a platform for dialogue, consultation, and active participation of stakeholders in charting a course towards environmental enhancement,” Ms Aurangzeb said, adding that consultations with stakeholders have already begun to address plastic pollution and its adverse environmental impact.

The minister said that in line with the best practices and the evolving environmental landscape, amendments to the Punjab Forest Act have been approved to meet contemporary demands.

The meeting also sanctioned the inaugural ‘Zoological Survey’ in Punjab to collect data on species, population, and geographic distributions.

The moot outlined plans for the province’s first ‘Digital Wildlife Archives’ and the establishment of the first ‘Wildlife Protection Force’ of the Wildlife Department.

Ms Aurangzeb emphasised the need to safeguard endangered species and preserve vital wetland ecosystems through specialised measures.

“To bolster agricultural productivity and promote sustainable practices, a concerted effort will be launched to enhance fish farming and shrimp production,” the minister announced, along with the first international fish market to be established in Lahore.

The topics of environmental change, forests, and wildlife would be incorporated into the curriculum at primary and secondary levels, she said.

Degree programmes focusing on environmental changes would be introduced at higher education levels.

Rain, snow forecast

The northern region, which has been under the grip of intense snowfall, is likely to witness more rains and snow, as the Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for upper parts of the country, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The advisory stated that rain and snowfall are expected from Monday and warned the local administrations to remain alert.

The Met Office advisory added that a westerly wave is likely to enter the northern region on March 11, followed by another wave on March 12.

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain/thunderstorms and heavy winds are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum till March 14.

Other parts of Punjab expected to receive rain till March 14 are Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar.

Similar weather, with isolated hailstorms, is also expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawal­pur and Bahawalnagar on March 13.

A forecast for rain has also been issued for several Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts, including North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram till March 14.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, intermittent rain and snowfall are expected in Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpurfrom March 11 to 15.

The heavy rain and snowfall may result in road closures in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli.

The advisory has warned of landslides in upper KP, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and GB and damage to infrastructure, including electric poles and vehicles.

Tourists have been advised not to undertake unnecessary travel.

As per the forecast, the southern region, including Balochistan’s Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, and Awaran districts, will receive rain and thunderstorms, with isolated showers, on March 10.

Chagai, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Nasirabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah will witness a similar weather, with snowfall on hills, till March 13.

The forecast warned of flash flooding in local nullahs of Gwadar, Ketch, Turbat, and Panjgur on March 10, while snowfall may disrupt traffic in northern Balochistan from March 10 to 13.

In Sindh, rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana and Dadu on March 10 and 12, while dry and windy weather is forecast for the province’s southern parts.

