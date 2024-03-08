PM launches Rs7.5 billion Ramazan relief package

ISLAMABAD: Follo­wing an approval by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a Rs7.5 billion Ramazan package for needy people has been launched, allowing them to acquire essential items at subsidised rates from all 4,775 utility stores across the country.

The PM Ramazan package, approved in a meeting chaired by the prime minister, started on Thursday and will continue till “Chand Raat” (a night before Eidul Fitr).

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a subsidy of Rs7.5bn will be provided to offer essential items at reduced rates to around 40 million poor families.

Under the package, a subsidy of Rs77 per kg will be given on a 20kg bag of wheat flour, and Rs70 per kg on ghee/edible oil.

Nineteen items, including flour, rice, pulses, ghee, edible oil, sugar, and milk, are being provided through utility stores.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned not to compromise on standard and quality of subsidised items and keep monitoring in this regard. Special sale points for flour distribution must be established to avoid inconvenience for people, he added.

While chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Thursday regarding the Ramazan package and the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), PM Sharif emphasised strict monitoring to ensure that no deserving person faces any problems during the distribution of the package.

The prime minister directed the officials concerned to increase counters and establish mobile units to further facilitate the distribution of the package, especially cheap flour. He also mentioned that strict action would be taken against hoarders involved in creating an artificial price hike of essential items.

PM Sharif insisted on launching a countrywide awareness campaign so that maximum deserving families can benefit from the package. He added that the system should be made more integrated and effective for the immediate redressal of complaints from people.

The PM also directed relevant officials to distribute a quarterly instalment of Rs10,500 to deserving people under the BISP and include an additional Rs2,000 per family in Balochistan.

Privatisation

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Sharif directed the immediate enhancement of the capacity of departments linked with the privatisation process.

“Obstacles in the process of privatisation be removed at the earliest so that the country and the nation can get rid of losses of billions of rupees and improve the economic condition,” he added.

Reviewing the complete list and progress report of all institutions involved in the privatisation process, the prime minister directed the submission of details regarding actions and goals with a clear determination of time frames.

He also instructed the Privatisation Commission and the ministry to present pending issues related to privatisation to the cabinet soon after its formation for timely decisions, as there was no room for further delay.

On the proposal of handing over the power distribution companies to the provinces, PM Sharif directed the constitution of a review committee, which would submit its recommendations to the prime minister.

He made it clear that the responsibility for the privatisation process lies entirely with the Privatisation Commission and the ministry, emphasising that all bottlenecks in the process must be removed.

The PM emphasised that quality, transparency, and national interest would be paramount, stressing the need to create an environment of business competition and public service, considering them essential for improvement.

“Ministries and institutions should suggest solutions exhibiting professionalism and passion, as it is a matter of Pakistan’s betterment.”

The meeting took an overview of the latest situation on the privatisation process of the Pakistan International Airlines, House Building Finance Corporation, First Woman Bank, Roosevelt Hotel, Heavy Electrical Complex, power plants, distribution companies, Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation, and other loss-making institutions.

The meeting was informed that March 5 was the last date for receiving bids for outsourcing the airport.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2024