DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 07, 2024

2 terrorists killed in separate operations in Khyber, Dera Ismail Khan districts: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published March 7, 2024 Updated March 7, 2024 09:14pm

Two terrorists were killed in separate operations last night in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

A press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an IBO (intelligence-based operation) was conducted in Khyber district, during which terrorist ring leader Shmrooz Sheenay was “sent to hell” by the security forces.

“In another operation conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district, terrorist Mansoor was also successfully neutralised,” ISPR said.

It said that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained “actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces”.

It said that the terrorists were also involved in extortion and target killings of innocent civilians and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

It added that a sanitisation operation was underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” it said.

Two soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in KP’s Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday. Two militants were also killed in the engagement.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice denied
Updated 07 Mar, 2024

Justice denied

In the past, the pillars of state have participated in undermining the constitutional order they had sworn to protect.
X disruption
Updated 07 Mar, 2024

X disruption

The question arises: if the country’s top regulator is claiming that it is not doing the blocking, who, then, is preventing access to X?
Healthcare rot
07 Mar, 2024

Healthcare rot

THE exploitation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme in Punjab by the medical community is both alarming and disgraceful....
Poor performance
Updated 06 Mar, 2024

Poor performance

The country will continue paying the price for their complacency for a very long time.
Ramazan prices
06 Mar, 2024

Ramazan prices

THOUGH inflation may have come down to a 16-month low, clocking in at 23.1pc, the modest gains may be wiped out by...
Selective broadcasting
Updated 06 Mar, 2024

Selective broadcasting

The muzzling of ‘other’ voices only adds to the public’s discontent and disillusionment.