Firing in jubilation during Basant damaged PAF’s VVIP aircraft

RAWALPINDI: Stray bullets damaged a VVIP aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and two transport aircraft on Feb 24, the day Basant was celebrated, and in the first month of this year, respectively.

The two transport aircraft damaged by the bullets have been rendered unusable.

Besides, the main runway and taxiway were littered with a large number of bullets during the unannounced Basant while a number of unaccountable bullets fell on sides of the runway.

Expressing concern over the damage caused to the aircraft, the authorities concerned intimated the city police officer, deputy commissioner, director sanitisation of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Executive Officer Cantonment Board and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company managing director to take appropriate measures to check firing in jubilation, kite and pigeon flying as well as pigeon homing in the surrounding areas of the Nur Khan Airfield.

Nur Khan Airbase authorities seek ban on firing in air, pigeon and kite flying within vicinity

The PAF authorities informed relevant officials during a top-level meeting held recently that an airfield was frequently being used round the clock by a number of VVIPs, VIPs, dignitaries and state guests, and that they have very limited resources to deal with these hazards and needed support of the district administration and police.

They also cited two incidents in which planes, including a PAF VVIP aircraft, were damaged after being hit by stray bullets.

Two transport aircraft were damaged as they were made unserviceable after stray bullets hit them on Jan 18 and 23 while a VVIP aircraft was damaged after being hit by stray bullets on the afternoon of Feb 24 when people were celebrating Basant in the garrison city.

The authorities also noted that the main runway and taxiways alone received significant number of bullets in one day during the unannounced Basant in Rawalpindi as the cases of firing in the air were on the rise. Besides, a number of bullets that fell on sides of the runway remained unaccountable.

They requested the administration to prioritise clearance of fly past route from Rawat and Sihala to Shakarparian Parade Ground of birds, bird attractants, animal, dairy farms, garbage dumps, butchery wastes, and any other source of birds’ attraction or flight safety hazards.

The authorities also asked the police and district administration to impose a complete ban on firing in the air within the 3km radius around the Nur Khan Airfield and to declare the area a ‘no weapon zone’.

They also asked the local administration and police to removal pigeon cages from Rawal Road, Khurram Colony, Muslim Town, Dhoke Gangal and Dhoke Laliyal.

Since February, at least seven incidents of firing in the air were reported in which aircraft were damaged and a PAF civilian woman was injured.

The security of Nur Khan Airbase and fly past route was the responsibility of the civil administration of Rawalpindi Division and city police.

The PAF authorities have brought to the notice of the district administration and police several times, even prior to the recent Basant through several interactions, district level representations and numerous correspondences on the subject of banning firing in the air and Basant in Rawalpindi, but all efforts proved unproductive.

Following the complaint, as per practice, the deputy commissioner has directed the city police officer and the latter has directed the SP and SDPO concerned to take action and report to him.

