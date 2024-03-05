One killed as snow, landslide bring life to standstill in GB

GILGIT: One person was killed after being hit by falling debris during a landslide in Astore Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan, on Monday, as heavy rain and snowfall continue to disrupt life in the region, parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, main highways connecting GB with other parts of the country and several inter-district roads remain blocked for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

In Astore, two men on a motorcycle were hit by falling rocks during a landslide in the Harcho area of Astore district. One of them died on the spot, while the second was reported missing. He is believed to have fallen into a river on the other side of the road, according to Rescue 1122 officials.

The deceased has been identified as Shahzad. Both individuals were residents of Dashkin Valley in Astore. Rescue efforts are ongoing to locate the missing person.

Access to the region has been cut off as the Karakoram Highway (KKH), Baltistan Road, Astore Road and other roads which were blocked at multiple locations due to heavy snowfall and rain-triggered landslides were yet to be reopened for traffic.

Thousands of passengers are stranded on both sides, along with several vehicles and trucks loaded with goods, waiting for the reopening of KKH.

According to the GB Disaster Management Authority, heavy machinery has been mobilised to clear debris and restore traffic.

GB government spokesman Faizullah Faraq told Dawn that traffic on the Diamer-Gilgit section of KKH has resumed after the road was cleared on Monday.

He said the highway is still blocked at multiple locations in the Kohistan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Heavy machinery is working with administration and disaster management officials supervising the restoration work on the Baltistan and other roads,” added Mr Faraq.

He added that GB residents stranded in Kohistan had been shifted to safer places.

Upper areas of Astore, Skardu, Shigar, Kharm­a­­ng, Ghanche, Ghizer, Hunza and Nagar received a fresh bout of snowfall, with up to six inches of snow severing land access to the areas.

Temperatures dropped to below zero Celsius, confining the locals in their homes. Electricity and mobile communications have also been disrupted.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2024