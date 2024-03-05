DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 05, 2024

One killed as snow, landslide bring life to standstill in GB

Jamil Nagri Published March 5, 2024 Updated March 5, 2024 09:33am
People walk along a snow laden street in Kalam on March 4, 2024. — AFP
People walk along a snow laden street in Kalam on March 4, 2024. — AFP

GILGIT: One person was killed after being hit by falling debris during a landslide in Astore Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan, on Monday, as heavy rain and snowfall continue to disrupt life in the region, parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, main highways connecting GB with other parts of the country and several inter-district roads remain blocked for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

In Astore, two men on a motorcycle were hit by falling rocks during a landslide in the Harcho area of Astore district. One of them died on the spot, while the second was reported missing. He is believed to have fallen into a river on the other side of the road, according to Rescue 1122 officials.

The deceased has been identified as Shahzad. Both individuals were residents of Dashkin Valley in Astore. Rescue efforts are ongoing to locate the missing person.

Motorcyclists hit by falling rocks near Astore; major roads blocked for fourth day

Access to the region has been cut off as the Karakoram Highway (KKH), Baltistan Road, Astore Road and other roads which were blocked at multiple locations due to heavy snowfall and rain-triggered landslides were yet to be reopened for traffic.

Thousands of passengers are stranded on both sides, along with several vehicles and trucks loaded with goods, waiting for the reopening of KKH.

According to the GB Disaster Management Authority, heavy machinery has been mobilised to clear debris and restore traffic.

GB government spokesman Faizullah Faraq told Dawn that traffic on the Diamer-Gilgit section of KKH has resumed after the road was cleared on Monday.

He said the highway is still blocked at multiple locations in the Kohistan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Heavy machinery is working with administration and disaster management officials supervising the restoration work on the Baltistan and other roads,” added Mr Faraq.

He added that GB residents stranded in Kohistan had been shifted to safer places.

Upper areas of Astore, Skardu, Shigar, Kharm­a­­ng, Ghanche, Ghizer, Hunza and Nagar received a fresh bout of snowfall, with up to six inches of snow severing land access to the areas.

Temperatures dropped to below zero Celsius, confining the locals in their homes. Electricity and mobile communications have also been disrupted.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 05 Mar, 2024

Reserved seats

Like the party symbol issue, the legality of the latest ECP determination will also be decided by the superior judiciary.
Hate in Modi’s India
05 Mar, 2024

Hate in Modi’s India

Brick by brick, the Sangh is seeking to destroy the edifice of Muslim civilisation in India that goes back a millennium.
Climate realities
05 Mar, 2024

Climate realities

IN an uncharacteristic twist for March — which typically heralds the warmth of spring — several parts of ...
Prime minister’s challenge
Updated 04 Mar, 2024

Prime minister’s challenge

Shehbaz should remember that his govt will be walking a tightrope: policy confusion can quickly snowball into a national disaster.
Close to midnight
04 Mar, 2024

Close to midnight

THE Ukraine war has entered its third year, with no signs of a peaceful resolution. If anything, the principal...
Losing history
04 Mar, 2024

Losing history

WHILE we have history strewn all over, the debate around pro-preservation development is not loud enough. Last week,...