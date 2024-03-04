Unilever executive Shazia Syed named in Forbes’ list of 100 most powerful businesswomen in Middle East

Shazia Syed, the former CEO of Unilever Pakistan, has been named in a Forbes list again — this time for the 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen 2024.

She, who is currently the general manager for Unilever’s operations in North Africa, Iraq, Levant, and Arabia, had previously been recognised as one of the top executives in the Middle East in 2023.

Emerging from Abbottabad, Syed embarked on her professional journey as a Management Trainee at Unilever Pakistan, swiftly climbing the corporate ladder and slipping into leadership roles across Pakistan and Unilever’s global spectrum in Marketing, Sales, and General Management.

From leading Unilever’s Personal Care in Vietnam to steering as CEO in Sri Lanka and later ascending as the global Executive Vice President for Unilever’s Beverage empire, Syed’s trajectory is a tale of unparalleled success.

She has also advocated for women’s empowerment and advancement in the dynamic world of business — both in Pakistan and beyond.

In a post on LinkedIn, Syed said she was “delighted to be recognised” by Forbes and share the space with “99 other brilliant thought leaders and change-makers of the region.”

“To me, personally, it’s a wonderful reminder of boldly championing my values in my personal and professional leadership journey,” she said.

“I am humbled and proud to represent Unilever and deeply grateful to every person in the organization who has contributed to my journey of enabling change both internally and externally.”