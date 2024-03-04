DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2024

Unilever executive Shazia Syed named in Forbes’ list of 100 most powerful businesswomen in Middle East

Dawn.com Published March 4, 2024 Updated March 4, 2024 02:59pm
Photo via Forbes.
Photo via Forbes.

Shazia Syed, the former CEO of Unilever Pakistan, has been named in a Forbes list again — this time for the 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen 2024.

She, who is currently the general manager for Unilever’s operations in North Africa, Iraq, Levant, and Arabia, had previously been recognised as one of the top executives in the Middle East in 2023.

Emerging from Abbottabad, Syed embarked on her professional journey as a Management Trainee at Unilever Pakistan, swiftly climbing the corporate ladder and slipping into leadership roles across Pakistan and Unilever’s global spectrum in Marketing, Sales, and General Management.

From leading Unilever’s Personal Care in Vietnam to steering as CEO in Sri Lanka and later ascending as the global Executive Vice President for Unilever’s Beverage empire, Syed’s trajectory is a tale of unparalleled success.

She has also advocated for women’s empowerment and advancement in the dynamic world of business — both in Pakistan and beyond.

In a post on LinkedIn, Syed said she was “delighted to be recognised” by Forbes and share the space with “99 other brilliant thought leaders and change-makers of the region.”

“To me, personally, it’s a wonderful reminder of boldly championing my values in my personal and professional leadership journey,” she said.

“I am humbled and proud to represent Unilever and deeply grateful to every person in the organization who has contributed to my journey of enabling change both internally and externally.”

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Moral visions

Moral visions

Umair Javed
In Pakistan’s current space-time configuration, the language of politics has changed dramatically.

Editorial

Prime minister’s challenge
Updated 04 Mar, 2024

Prime minister’s challenge

Shehbaz should remember that his govt will be walking a tightrope: policy confusion can quickly snowball into a national disaster.
Close to midnight
04 Mar, 2024

Close to midnight

THE Ukraine war has entered its third year, with no signs of a peaceful resolution. If anything, the principal...
Losing history
04 Mar, 2024

Losing history

WHILE we have history strewn all over, the debate around pro-preservation development is not loud enough. Last week,...
Little respite
03 Mar, 2024

Little respite

IS inflation on its way out? The Consumer Price Index showed that inflation dropped to 23.1pc in February from ...
More slaughter
Updated 03 Mar, 2024

More slaughter

Israel’s extremist leaders are on an apocalyptic mission to ethnically cleanse Gaza.
Without VCs
03 Mar, 2024

Without VCs

THE delay in appointing vice chancellors across Pakistan’s universities has mushroomed into a crisis, with one...