Action sought against PTI workers for ‘throwing’ shoe in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has submitted an application to the police for the registration of an FIR against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers for throwing a shoe and a lota at its woman lawmaker, Sobia Shahid, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Feb 20.

PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam told reporters at the Peshawar Press Club on Saturday that the PTI workers, who were involved in the incident, also shouted slogans and used derogatory language against the woman lawmaker.

He said that the Feb 20 incident showed that the PTI workers didn’t know how to behave when it came to women.

“The PTI had invited goons to the assembly who disrespected opposition members, particularly women. The PTI violated the sanctity of the house,” he said.

Muqam says party will move FIA if FIR not registered

Mr Muqam demanded of the assembly’s speaker to take action over the “attack” on the woman MPA.

Accompanied by lawmaker Sobia Shahid, PML-N Women’s Wing provincial general secretary Farah Khan and other office-bearers, the party leader said that what happened in the newly-elected provincial assembly in its maiden session was regrettable.

“Why do you take this thing [opposition] to enmity? If you’re given so many seats in the provincial assembly, what else do you want?”

Mr Muqam said that it was a serious matter and should be investigated immediately.

He said that the incident had brought dishonour on the entire province.

“We have video clips to prove that bottles and hashish were thrown at Shobia Shahid in the assembly. Whoever is involved in this should be arrested and punished,” he said.

The PML-N leader said that on one hand, the PTI’s lawmakers were protesting to claim assembly seats reserved for women and non-Muslims, but on the other, the party called the assembly’s session showing its double standard.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency should investigate the incident if the local police didn’t register an FIR against the shoe- and lota-throwers in the assembly.

“Having the majority in the house doesn’t mean that you’re not to tolerate the opposition. Political things should not turn into personal enmity.

We have submitted an application to the police [Sharqi police station] for the registration of FIR for action against those who threw a shoe and a lota at MPA Sobia Shahid and will also approach the FIA for it,“ he said.

Mr Muqam said that the newly-elected provincial chief minister should announce plans for the people’s development instead of giving an ultimatum to the police for the release of those detained over the May 9–10 violent protests.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2024