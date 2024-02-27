DAWN.COM Logo

PTI team meets Achakzai, Mengal to seek support against ‘rigging’

Ikram Junaidi Published February 27, 2024 Updated February 27, 2024 07:31am

ISLAMABAD: With the sole agenda of raising a collective voice against the alleged rigging in the recent elections, a PTI delegation, led by Asad Qaiser, held separate mee­tings with Pashtun­khwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) chief Akhtar Mengal on Monday.

While talking to Dawn, MNA Sher Afzal Marwat said: “Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Gulzar and Barrister Saif met Mr Achakzai. I was also part of the delegation, but could not go there at the last moment because of some engagement at the Election Commission of Pakistan.”

He said he was unaware about details of what was discussed in the meeting, but was certain that on the directive of PTI chairman Imran Khan, the leaders were meeting all those who had concerns over the Feb 8 elections.

Mr Qaiser told the media the two sides discussed how winners in the elections were declared losers. He lamented that PTI’s winning seats were stolen across the country and demanded the parties that secured seats this way must “respect the vote”.

Mr Achakzai said his party would support every political party that believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and the empowerment of parliament.

He said the country could progress only by respecting the mandate of the people, the supremacy of the Constitution and the empowerment of parliament.

Barrister Saif said a number of political parties had reservations over the election process.

Later, PTI leaders met BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

After the meeting, leaders of both parties announced that they would take collective steps against the alleged rigging in the elections.

Mr Qaiser said PTI’s mandate was stolen and a government with a stolen mandate was established in Punjab.

Mr Mengal said when the condition deteriorated too much, there was need to do surgery. He said mandate of all parties should be respected.

Saleem Shahid in Quetta also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2024

