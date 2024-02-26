DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 26, 2024

PHC sets aside detention orders for tehsil council chairman in Swat

Bureau Report Published February 26, 2024 Updated February 26, 2024 07:54am

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has set aside the orders for the detention of a Swat tehsil council’s chairman by the deputy commissioner under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance after declaring them illegal.

A bench consisting of Justice Mohammad Naeem Anwar and Justice Shahid Khan accepted a petition filed by Barikot tehsil council chairman and PTI leader Kashif Ali and ruled that a criminal case registered against the petitioner could not be made the basis for his detention under Section 3 of the MPO Ordinance and instead, it amounted to double jeopardy.

Swat’s deputy commissioner, in his capacity as the district magistrate, had issued the impugned order on May 10, 2023, for the detention of the petitioner for a period of 30 days in the district jail of Saidu Sharif.

As the orders were challenged by the petitioner, the court granted him interim relief on June 13, 2023, by suspending warrants for his arrest and restraining the government from acting against him on the basis of those orders.

Rules that registration of criminal case couldn’t be reason for detention under MPOww

DC Irfanullah Khan had issued the order after the May 9 violent protests and mentioned that the petitioner was involved in activities “prejudicial to the security and maintenance of peaceful atmosphere” in Swat district.

Additional advocate general Khwaja Salahuddin informed the bench that a criminal case was registered against the petitioner on May 11 under different provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code at the Alladand Levies post in Malakand districtover “hate speech” against the government inciting people to protests against the arrest of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan.

The petitioner’s counsel, Mohammad Jawaid Khan, said the impugned orders weren’t supported by any incriminating material against his client and that the orders were issued on flimsy grounds.

The bench observed that the liberty of citizens had been enshrined by the Constitution and it was a consistent view of the superior courts that the liberty of a person couldn’t be curtailed on the basis of flimsy, shaky or insufficient materials.

It added that the grounds taken by the district magistrate in the impugned order were not sufficient as they did not fall within the ambit of Section 3 of the MPO Ordinance that required satisfaction of the magistrate on the basis of material placed before him.

“It may be stated here that sufficient materials have neither been gathered nor placed before the District Magistrate fulfilling the requirement of Section 3 of the MPO and hence, the satisfaction of the district magistrate is lacking in the circumstances of the case,” it declared.

The bench added that it had been held time and again not only by the high court but by the apex court as well that whenever any particular offence was committed by an individual, they must be charged under relevant provisions of law and not under the provision of Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960.

It observed that the language used in Section 3 of the MPO manifested that “satisfaction of the executive was to be objective in nature and not subjective to allow authorities to acts at the whims and caprices without there being material before them in support of grounds of detention of an individual.”

The bench added that neither any order could be passed by the authority without objective satisfaction nor could anyone be detained because any such detention amounted to illegal confinement, which was unwarranted, unjustified and unconstitutional.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

How is X being throttled in Pakistan?

How is X being throttled in Pakistan?

While PTA and govt officials deny blocking the social media platform, experts tell Dawn authorities have the tools to disrupt the flow of information online.

Opinion

Editorial

Spirit of ’74
26 Feb, 2024

Spirit of ’74

FOR three days in 1974, starting Feb 22, Lahore witnessed an epochal meeting of 38 Muslim nations as it hosted the...
Silence strategy
Updated 26 Feb, 2024

Silence strategy

Attempts at internet censorship only serve to tarnish Pakistan’s image globally and betray the democratic principles the country purports to uphold.
Nepra’s reluctance
26 Feb, 2024

Nepra’s reluctance

WHAT is the point in having a regulator that does not punish the entities it oversees for misconduct and...
Pipeline progress
25 Feb, 2024

Pipeline progress

THE outgoing caretaker government has decided to move forward with the much-delayed Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline...
Engaging the Taliban
25 Feb, 2024

Engaging the Taliban

DEALING with the Taliban — Afghanistan’s de facto rulers — continues to present a diplomatic dilemma for the...
Burden or opportunity?
Updated 25 Feb, 2024

Burden or opportunity?

Maryam Nawaz is embarking on a journey of challenges and opportunities.