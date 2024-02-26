Teachers urged to promote cultural diversity among children

PESHAWAR: Participants of an event here on Sunday urged teachers and parents to encourage children to take part in multiple classroom activities for fostering interfaith harmony, socialising and appreciation for cultural and linguistic diversity.

The event titled ‘Love beyond faiths and cultures’ was organised at Initiative for Development and Empowerment Axis (IDEA) School of Arts.

Launched recently in the provincial capital, the facility as a weekend school offered several activities including painting, music, physical fitness and storytelling for children and adults to inspire creative strength and appreciation for an inclusive society, said Wagma Feroz, host of the event.

Children from different minority and ethnic groups turned up at the event.

Ms Feroz, an award-winning rights activist, said that the event featured series of activities over the weekend from Friday to Sunday to engage children for fostering critical thinking, friendship and appreciation for cultural diversity.

The event kicked off with an engaging ice-breaking circle activity wherein children introduced themselves, sharing their hobbies and choices. It helped them to break down barriers and encouraged open communication among them.

During another activity, children threw a ball to someone they remembered and introduced them to the group. The exercise not only strengthened bonds but also highlighted the importance of cherishing human contact and forging new friendships.

One of the highlights of the event was ‘art for friendship and peace’ activity, wherein children unleashed their creativity by drawing and painting artworks related to peace, love and cultural diversity. The colourful masterpieces by children served as a visual representation of the shared desire for harmony among different cultures and faiths.

In the ‘music for peace’ segment, children were introduced to various musical instruments and stimulated them to play them, motivating the universal language of music in fostering mutual understanding and association.

Amidst shared laughter and camaraderie, children relished delicious food together, further solidifying bonds of friendship and community togetherness towards a future pluralistic society.

“I found the event wonderful as my three children got a novel experience,” Shazia Rahim, a resident of the city, told this scribe.

The event concluded on a joyous note with ‘balloon friendship exchange’ in which children wrote their names on balloons, released them into the air and caught someone else’s balloon. It symbolised a strong gesture of friendship and assembly showcasing the spirit of the event.

“I am humbled to see the overwhelming response from the parents to the ‘love beyond faiths and cultures’ event. It is heartening to witness children from different backgrounds coming together, learning from each other and celebrating diversity,” said an organiser of the event.

Ms Feroz said that such events were essential in promoting peace and understanding in the community. “As a peace activist, it is my solemn duty to contribute to promoting inclusivity and harmony,” she added.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2024