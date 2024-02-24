DAWN.COM Logo

Saudi minister stresses deepening of trade ties

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 24, 2024 Updated February 24, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Commerce Minister Dr Majid Al-Kassabi has underscored the importance of strengthening business and trade relations between the two countries.

In a meeting with a Pakistani business delegation, the Saudi minister also appreciated the efforts of Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz for bringing an important business team to Riyadh.

The Saudi minister offered his ministry’s support for connecting Pakistani businesses with the right Saudi partners and encouraged frequent exchange of visits between the private sector companies from both sides.

Saudi Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih acknowledged the importance of B2B interactions for paving the way for long-term business relations between the private sectors of both countries.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2024

