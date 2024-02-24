DAWN.COM Logo

Hawk-Eye admits human error

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published February 24, 2024 Updated February 24, 2024 06:33am

LAHORE: In a surprising twist during the Quetta Gladiators versus Islamabad United match at Gaddafi Stadium, Hawk-Eye, the trusted ball-tracking technology, confessed to a rare human error on Friday. The hiccup occurred when Rilee Rossouw’s dismissal against Salman Ali Agha was mistakenly ruled ‘not out.’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared Hawk-Eye’s admission in a statement, revealing that the system accurately tracked the delivery for the Decision Review System (DRS).

“Hawk-Eye has admitted the system had correctly tracked the delivery in question for the Decision Review System, showing the impact as umpire’s call and wickets as hitting, the PCB stated in a press statement. “However, due to an operator error, incorrect ball tracking data was put to air, which meant an incorrect outcome was reached.

“Had processes been followed as expected, this (correct ball tracking data) would have been available only a few seconds after the incorrect data was played on broadcast,” Hawk-Eye explained, while also offering its regrets, the PCB further said.

Known as the ICC’s sole approved ball-tracking technology since 2008, Hawk-Eye’s acknowledgment came after Gladiators secured a thrilling three-wicket victory against United, with Rossouw playing a crucial unbeaten innings of 34.

