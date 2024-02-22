DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 22, 2024

Abdul Aamer Khattak appointed Rawalpindi commissioner

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 22, 2024 Updated February 22, 2024 07:17am

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednes­day transferred Multan Division Commissioner Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak and posted him as Rawalpindi Division Commissioner.

The reshuffle relieves Rawalpindi Development Authority Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa of additional charge of the Pindi commissioner post.

The post of Rawalpindi Division commissioner had fallen vacant when the then office-holder, Liaqat Ali Chattha, tendered his resignation after alleging massive rigging on all national and provincial assembly seats in his jurisdiction in the Feb 8 general election.

I&C and Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD)Secretary Marryam Khan has been transferred and posted as Multan commissioner.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Silencing the public
Updated 21 Feb, 2024

Silencing the public

Acting as if it is unaccountable, it is now curtailing citizens’ digital rights without even bothering to come up with a justification.
Fitch’s concern
Updated 21 Feb, 2024

Fitch’s concern

It warns that “near-term political uncertainty may complicate the country’s efforts to secure a financing agreement with the IMF to succeed the Stand-by Arrangement”.
Zoo zealotry
Updated 21 Feb, 2024

Zoo zealotry

IN a bizarre twist of faith and fur, the Indian right-wing Hindu nationalist group, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, has...
Open the books
Updated 20 Feb, 2024

Open the books

Irregularities have been so widespread that even otherwise impartial observers are joining the chorus of voices demanding a recount.
BRICS candidacy
Updated 20 Feb, 2024

BRICS candidacy

For Pakistan to successfully join BRICS or compete in other arenas internationally, the political instability at home needs to be addressed.
Pneumonia menace
20 Feb, 2024

Pneumonia menace

PANIC is on the rise as the alarming surge in pneumonia cases has created an explosion of headlines — sans...