Abdul Aamer Khattak appointed Rawalpindi commissioner

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednes­day transferred Multan Division Commissioner Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak and posted him as Rawalpindi Division Commissioner.

The reshuffle relieves Rawalpindi Development Authority Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa of additional charge of the Pindi commissioner post.

The post of Rawalpindi Division commissioner had fallen vacant when the then office-holder, Liaqat Ali Chattha, tendered his resignation after alleging massive rigging on all national and provincial assembly seats in his jurisdiction in the Feb 8 general election.

I&C and Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD)Secretary Marryam Khan has been transferred and posted as Multan commissioner.

