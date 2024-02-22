Verdict on Salman Akram Raja’s plea reserved

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition by PTI-backed independent candidate Advocate Salman Akram Raja seeking contempt proceedings against the NA-128 returning officer (RO).

Earlier, a counsel for the petitioner stated that the court had previously ordered the RO to make a decision according to the law based on Raja’s request.

However, he said the RO ignored the court order and did not even summon Raja to present his stance.

He said the defiance of the court orders falls under contempt of court and is a punishable offense.

The counsel asked the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the RO for not complying with the court’s order.

Justice Najafi had directed the RO to consolidate the Feb 8 election results in the NA-128 in the presence of all candidates, including the petitioner.

Mr Raja had challenged the victory of Awn Chaudhry of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2024