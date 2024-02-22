DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 22, 2024

Verdict on Salman Akram Raja’s plea reserved

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 22, 2024 Updated February 22, 2024 07:26am
This photo combo shows Awn Chaudhry of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (L) and Advocate Salman Akram Raja, a PTI-backed independent candidate (R).
This photo combo shows Awn Chaudhry of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (L) and Advocate Salman Akram Raja, a PTI-backed independent candidate (R).

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition by PTI-backed independent candidate Advocate Salman Akram Raja seeking contempt proceedings against the NA-128 returning officer (RO).

Earlier, a counsel for the petitioner stated that the court had previously ordered the RO to make a decision according to the law based on Raja’s request.

However, he said the RO ignored the court order and did not even summon Raja to present his stance.

He said the defiance of the court orders falls under contempt of court and is a punishable offense.

The counsel asked the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the RO for not complying with the court’s order.

Justice Najafi had directed the RO to consolidate the Feb 8 election results in the NA-128 in the presence of all candidates, including the petitioner.

Mr Raja had challenged the victory of Awn Chaudhry of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Silencing the public
Updated 21 Feb, 2024

Silencing the public

Acting as if it is unaccountable, it is now curtailing citizens’ digital rights without even bothering to come up with a justification.
Fitch’s concern
Updated 21 Feb, 2024

Fitch’s concern

It warns that “near-term political uncertainty may complicate the country’s efforts to secure a financing agreement with the IMF to succeed the Stand-by Arrangement”.
Zoo zealotry
Updated 21 Feb, 2024

Zoo zealotry

IN a bizarre twist of faith and fur, the Indian right-wing Hindu nationalist group, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, has...
Open the books
Updated 20 Feb, 2024

Open the books

Irregularities have been so widespread that even otherwise impartial observers are joining the chorus of voices demanding a recount.
BRICS candidacy
Updated 20 Feb, 2024

BRICS candidacy

For Pakistan to successfully join BRICS or compete in other arenas internationally, the political instability at home needs to be addressed.
Pneumonia menace
20 Feb, 2024

Pneumonia menace

PANIC is on the rise as the alarming surge in pneumonia cases has created an explosion of headlines — sans...