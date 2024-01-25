Rivals follow suit as Baloch Yekjehti Committee protesters leave Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Dr Mahrang Baloch, one of the organisers of Baloch Yekjehti Committee, waves from a bus to her supporters on Wednesday after wrapping up their sit-in outside the National Press Club against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.—Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

ISLAMABAD: Within hours after the Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC) vacated its campsite outside the National Press Club on Wednesday, the organisers of their rival narrative camp also decided to leave Islamabad, announcing that their key demand had been met by the federal government.

The BYC, led by Dr Mahrang Baloch, had announced a day earlier that pressures from the police and other state institutions, along with the indifferent attitude of government functionaries, had compelled them to call off the protest in Islamabad.

While their belongings were being packed, Dr Mahrang, talking to the media on Wednesday, stated that they fulfilled their responsibility to highlight the issue of missing persons in Balochistan.

“Now the people of Punjab who are educated and have a higher degree of awareness have to take up this responsibility to speak for the missing citizens of this country,” she said.

Amnesty condemns Baloch demonstrators’ harassment; Achakzai affirms govt support and security

She added, “We have become stronger after this protest camp in Islamabad and we will continue our movement against enforced disappearances.”

In the evening, after the campsite was cleaned by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Nawabzada Jamal Raisani arrived at the camp of the Balochistan Shuhada Forum (BSF) and announced that they were closing their camp as the key demand to establish a judicial commission has been met.

Mr Raisani said that he held a meeting with the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and raised two main concerns of the province — to establish a judicial commission for the martyrs of the province and the missing persons who do not have any cases against them have to be released.

“I also had a meeting with the caretaker cabinet member, Fawad Hassan Fawad, and presented our demand to form a Judicial commission, and we have been promised that the summary in this regard will be forwarded to the prime minister on Thursday (today),” he said.

He brushed off the question that they had arrived in Islamabad following the BYC and leaving the federal capital as they have left too.

“We are here after the provincial government did not adhere to the promises made to the families of terror victims, and if the federal government did not fulfil their promises, we will re-launch our struggle again,” Mr Raisani said.

“We support the struggle for the recovery of missing persons, but they (BYC) too should consider recognising the writ of state and stop behaving like foreign agents,” he added.

Mr Raisani, is also contesting for a National Assembly seat from Quetta on the PPP ticket, with his competitor being Akhtar Mengal, head of Balochistan National Party-Mengal.

Amnesty International

Meanwhile, Amnesty International (AI) has condemned the harassment faced by Baloch protesters in Islamabad.

“The Pakistani authorities should be ashamed of the harassment meted out to the Baloch Long March protesters. This is not the end the Baloch women would have hoped for when undertaking the perilous journey with their children to demand justice for their families. The authorities have been heartlessly indifferent to the plight and demands of the peaceful protesters camped out in the severe cold for the past month,” Carolyn Horn, Programme Director, Law and Policy, said on ‘X,’ formerly Twitter.

In response, caretaker Information Minister of Balochistan, Jan Achakzai, claimed AI relied on unverified claims, biased sources, and demonstrably false narratives disseminated by separatist elements with vested interests.

He claimed that Pakistani government facilitated the Baloch long march led by Dr Mahrang throughout its journey, ensuring its safety and security.

However, legitimate concerns arose when the protest veered towards inciting violence and hatred, particularly against state institutions and officials, Mr Achakzai alleged, adding that BYC had links with terror groups and said that AI needed to reconsider its biased stance.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2024