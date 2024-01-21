Attack on PPP rally in Karachi sparks fresh concerns about election security

• Law enforcers say banned outfits pose threat to peaceful holding of polls

• FIR lodged over Friday’s firing incident at Agha Rafiullah’s corner meeting

KARACHI: While an armed attack at an election rally of a Pakistan Peoples Party candidate has been declared as a ‘local’ issue, threats of bomb attacks, high-profile assassinations as well as ethnic violence to sabotage the Feb 8 general election in Karachi still persist, it emerged on Saturday.

Senior police officials have confirmed the threats in background conversations, but are unwilling to speak on record due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

They, however, claimed that the police are prepared to meet any eventuality in the wake of upcoming general elections and there’s a comprehensive security plan in place to thwart any threats.

A senior police officer, who wished not to be named, said that there was a host of threats to the Feb 8 general elections.

He said that there were apprehensions that some banned militant outfits could carry out vehicle-borne, IED or suicide attacks to disrupt the process of general election.

Besides, he said, there was also the possibility of terrorist attacks on high-profile political figures, law enforcement agencies and their vehicles.

Talking about the multi-ethnic dynamics of the metropolis, the official said that there were also fears of “ethnic clashes” between different groups backed by political parties to gain upper hand in the elections.

As there was no specific threat as yet, the official said that other general threats included creating a conflict between rival groups through hate speeches, attacks on election offices of parties, key government installations, etc.

‘Local quarrel’

Regarding Friday’s attack in Gulsha-i-Boner at the corner meeting of PPP candidate Agha Rafiullah who is contesting election from NA-230, police officials believed that the incident appeared to be an outcome of a ‘local issue’ and it was not an election specific matter.

DIG-East Azfar Mahesar told Dawn that it was a ‘local quarrel’ and just a few bullets were fired.

He said an FIR had been lodged.

He said that the police would provide foolproof security if candidates ensured proper coordination with them.

Another officer, who wished not to be named, said prior to the arrival of the candidate a scuffle took place between residents and the organisers of the rally.

He said that some people started pelting stones after the arrival of Agha Rafiullah and later some shots were fired, causing injuries to two persons.

Quaidabad SHO Zakirullah said that the FIR was lodged against unknown persons for firing and pelting stones on participants of the PPP corner meeting.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2024