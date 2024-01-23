DAWN.COM Logo

ECP freezes development funds of local govt institutions till announcement of election results

Irfan Sadozai Published January 23, 2024 Updated January 23, 2024 02:52pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday directed that all development funds pertaining to local government institutions be frozen with “immediate effect” till the results of the February 8 polls were announced.

The commission issued the directives in a notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com. In the notification, the electoral watchdog said that it was charged with ensuring polls were conducted “honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law”.

It further said that it was imperative for the commission to take all necessary steps to prevent local government institutions and cantonment boards from taking any such action which amounted to “influencing” the results of the polls.

The electoral watchdog added that it was also necessary to provide a level playing field for political parties and contesting candidates.

In light of this, the ECP directed that all local government functionaries in the provinces, including cantonments, would perform their duties and attend to the day-to-day matters of sanitation and cleanliness, “which was necessary to run the affairs of local governments”.

It further directed to not announce or execute any kind of development schemes, except those which were approved before the election schedule was announced on December 15.

The ECP instructed that local governments and cantonment boards not issue tenders for such schemes till the culmination of the general elections and without the commission’s prior approval.

