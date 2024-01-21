Bilawal tells PTI workers to support PPP in polls, vows to eliminate ‘politics of revenge’

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday called on PTI workers to support his party in the upcoming general election, vowing to “bury politics of revenge”.

“I have experienced the oppression of the PML-N and I would never wish for any political party worker to endure such hardship,” he told a public meeting in Lahore, where his younger sister Aseefa was also in attendance.

“I do not believe in politics of oppression,” he added.

The PPP chairman emphasised that the upcoming elections were a contest between the PML-N and the PPP, and urged PTI workers to lend their support to the latter.

He asserted that imprisoning women belonging to rival parties was not called politics.

“Those who profess to uphold the sanctity of the vote are currently engaging in political manoeuvres that betray their original ideology,” he said in reference to the PML-N.

Bilawal also extended an invitation to PML-N workers, saying, “Come to me, and I will respect your vote and take care of you.”

He insisted that he would unite the country by rooting out politics of division and hatred. “I respect everyone and believe in consensus,” he said.

The PPP leader said the reins of country could not be handed over to veteran politicians, alleging that they had repeatedly failed to keep their promises to the people.

Referring to his rivals, the PPP leader said “they (older politicians) have taken turns to become the prime minister.”

He also noted that the PPP was the only party that fulfilled its promises.

Calling on the youth to not squander the “power of the vote,” he highlighted the challenges faced by many young and qualified individuals in securing employment.

“Give me one chance, and I will provide you with a youth card, ensuring that you will not face difficulties in obtaining both jobs and training in modern technology,” he said.

He said that the country could save Rs300 billion by shutting down 17 ministries. He also said that Rs1.5 trillion in subsidies, currently allocated to the affluent, could be more beneficial if redirected towards deserving individuals.

He insisted that under the PPP, the income of the common man would be doubled, and with the party in power, its goal of constructing three million houses could also be achieved.

“I am aware of the difficulties faced by families due to politics of division and hatred, which have been detrimental to the country,” he said. “I am committed to steering the country in a new direction,” he said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the rally, Bilawal said, “It is time to put an end to the politics of revenge, division, and hate. It is time to choose a new way of politics.”

“On February 8, vote for the ‘arrow’ and choose a better tomorrow,” he said.