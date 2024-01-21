Others banking on ‘invisible hands’, claims Bilawal

PPP chairman speaks at an election rally, on Saturday.—Dawn

MUZAFFARGARH: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Saturday that he is the only politician who is looking to the masses for success in next election, whereas others are banking on “invisible hands”.

“I’m busy in election campaign in KP, Quetta, RYK, other districts and provinces because I am the only politician who is looking to the people, [I] have been among the people but others trust invisible hands. I am the grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who trusted the people,” he told a well-attended public meeting in Kot Addu on Saturday.

The PPP, according to him, represents remote and backward areas and the common man, while other parties empower the rich. “When people tell me that my 10-point agenda is not workable, I tell them Bhutto Sahib gave the manifesto of roti, kapra aur makan and achieved it,” he observed.

He said after forming the government he will give subsidy to farmers through Kissan Cards while if any agriculture-related disaster occurred then the losses would be borne by the government. He said that labour cards would be offered to workers while social security and Benazir Mazdoor Cards would also be extended to them. He promised that unemployment youth would get youth cards while youth centres would be built for them and they would be facilitated with internet and others facilities.

Says choice is between ‘Bhutto’s heir’ and ‘Zia’s followers’.

He claimed that in Sindh, free treatment was available in each hospital, including free treatment in the “world’s best heart hospital”, while liver, kidney and lung treatment was also free in the province. He said his party would also make hospitals here if voted to power.

In a thinly veiled jibe at the PML-N, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said now the contest was between two parties, “one which is the heir of Bhutto Shaheed which provides relief to the masses while the other is General Zia’s follower which sucks the blood of the people”.

He told people not to “waste” their vote by voting for the party seeking the prime minister’s office for the fourth time. He sarcastically remarked that it appeared as if rivers of milk and honey were flowing in Punjab, going on to claim that he was contesting the election from a Lahore constituency where clean drinking water is not available. “We have to admit that showmanship will not work, there are problems all over Pakistan,” Bilawal said.

He said that his party’s top priority would be to increase the income of the common man and ensure free electricity of up to 300 units through solar power. He claimed that PPP has solution to high inflation in its 10-point manifesto. He said the PPP government would establish a university and improve health infrastructure in the area.

Addressing the event former minister of state for foreign affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said that PPP did not give projects to people but taught “manners” to others parties. She appreciated Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s tenure as foreign minister, saying he had “upgraded” Pakistan. She also called for health and education projects for the area.

Local PPP candidates Raza Rabbani Khar, Mehr Irshad Ahmad Sial, Asif Dasti, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad Khan, Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, Mian Amjad Qureshi, Malik Tahir Miladi Khar were also present.

