PML-N still without manifesto while election draws near

LAHORE: The much-delayed manifesto of the PML-N is causing embarrassment for the leadership as its team, led by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, has yet to put out a final draft despite an effort of three months.

The PML-N’s rival parties, especially the PPP, are taking a jibe at the Sharifs, asking them if their party cannot present a manifesto even when the election is about two weeks away. They say that the delay exposes the PML-N’s seriousness. “Nawaz Sharif is seeking votes from the public while he has no election manifesto. This person only believes in conspiracies,” PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the other day.

A PML-N insider told Dawn on Saturday that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif had expressed his displeasure at the delay in preparation of the manifesto draft, which he was anticipating.

“It appears that the PML-N, in an effort to come up with some kind of ambitious manifesto with main focus on economy, has failed to meet the deadline and is cutting a sorry figure ahead of polls,” he said and blamed too many party leaders engaged for the task, which otherwise could have been finalised by a few ‘competent minds’.

Despite all the criticism, no sign of hurry is seen in the PML-N, which has announced that the manifesto will be presented on Jan 27.

“Unless the manifesto has something special to offer to the people like addressing their economic woes and civilian supremacy, this exercise may invite more criticism for the Sharifs,” the source said.

Besides having an input of over 30 different sub-committees for the preparation of a ‘meaningful’ manifesto, the PML-N had also launched an online portal to seek contribution from Pakistani nationals at home and abroad about three weeks ago. However, this exercise also seems to have garnered no fruits.

Irfan Siddiqui did not respond to Dawn’s queries regarding the delay in putting out the manifesto and the elder Sharif’s dissatisfaction over the draft.

PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal told Dawn that the party followed a structured and inclusive process of consultation and didn’t take the manifesto as a routine matter.

According to the PML-N, the party’s commitment to a “comprehensive, practical, and dedicated election manifesto” aims at addressing the pressing issues facing Pakistan.

“The manifesto, currently in its final stages of preparation, traditionally dedicated to resolving economic challenges, fostering self-reliance, and mitigating inflation, underscores the PML-N’s focus on providing relief to people,” it says.

NAWAZ IN MANSEHRA:

After canceling an election rally in Layyah on Jan 20 for “undisclosed reasons,” Nawaz is going to Mansehra on Tuesday (tomorrow) to address the voters of his constituency.

Nawaz Sharif is contesting on two National Assembly seats – NA-130 Lahore and NA-15 Mansehra.

According to the PML-N, Nawaz will be accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz who will also address the rally.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2024