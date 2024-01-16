Maryam kick-starts PML-N campaign with attacks on PTI

OKARA: PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz addresses an election rally, on Monday.—Dawn

• Backs SC verdict in symbol case

• Nawaz discusses economic revival with experts

• PML-N postpones release of manifesto, shares part of it with media

LAHORE: Kick-starting a much-anticipated election campaign, PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Monday threw her party’s weight behind the Supreme Court’s verdict in the case pertaining to PTI’s election symbol.

“A terrorist party cannot be allotted an electoral symbol of a political party,” Ms Nawaz told a well-attended rally two days after Imran Khan’s PTI lost its case for its electoral symbol ‘bat’ for not holding intra-party polls as per rules.

The PML-N chose Okara to launch its campaign and Maryam Nawaz tra­velled to the city to address the rally.

Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, who held a meeting with economists in Lahore, did not attend the gathering, but they are expected to address rallies in the coming days.

The PML-N had been facing criticism, especially from PPP, for ‘staying indoors’ despite the elections being just a few weeks away.

Maryam Nawaz targeted Imran Khan and his party in her speech, but she preferred not to speak against PPP and its leadership.

She told PTI lawyers to properly prepare the cases next time before the SC as they might not have the facility of ‘mother-in-law’ (a reference to a purported audio leak of the mother-in-law of former CJP Umar Ata Bandial).

She reminded the PTI that from now on the ‘law’ and nation would make decisions.

In an apparent reference to PTI, she declared, “A terrorist party cannot be allotted an electoral symbol of a political party”.

She said the nation would not allow a political party to manipulate its internal elections and escape without any consequences.

“It is not his (Imran Khan) fault as he was used to getting facilitation… Now neither this facilitation is available nor the facilitators remain,” she said and added every ‘single character’ who wronged her father Nawaz Sharif was meeting their fate.

Ms Nawaz told the PTI that its election symbol should have been ‘danda’ (baton) which it allegedly used against the state and military installations on May 9.

Referring to Imran Khan’s recent accusations that Nawaz was playing the match with the help of “umpires” the PML-N leader said: “His [Khan] umpires are caught while the real umpire is the public that will bring her father back to power”.

A “strong government” should be given to Nawaz Sharif to resolve the people’s problems, she added.

During her address, she also indirectly targeted two SC judges Mazahar Ali Naqvi and Ijazul Ahsan, who recently stepped down. “They resigned to avoid accountability. Nawaz Sharif did not take revenge but fate took action against them. The one who is an oppressor is also a coward,” she said.

Economy huddle

Nawaz Sharif held a consultative meeting with experts in Lahore on Monday as part of his party’s preparation of the roadmap to handle economic challenges after coming to power.

“The outcome of the session has resulted in the definitive shaping of economic projects, aiming to revive the nation’s economy and alleviate the public from the grasp of inflation. Decisions were reached to bolster the growth rate, implement tax reforms, address the energy crisis, and manage reductions in electricity and gas prices,” the PML-N said.

It said a comprehensive economic package was meticulously formulated, laying the groundwork for the advancement of agriculture, industry, and the IT sector.

“The meeting also emphasised initiatives to provide employment annually and outlined policies to empower the youth with essential skills. The economic package includes special incentives for agriculture, featuring substantial considerations for the integration of solar energy into agricultural practices. Signi­ficant provisions were made for the supply of electricity to domestic consumers,” it said and added that large-scale projects were prioritised, spanning education, health, and infrastructure, reflecting a consensus on advancing overall economic activities with a focus on accelerating national development.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was also present at the meeting. Meanwhile, the National Party’s six-member delegation headed by Dr Abdul Malik Baloch called on Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz paid tributes to the late Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

Manifesto

The PML-N was also supposed to unveil its manifesto on Monday, but instead it only shared with the media some parts of the policy document.

In a portion of the manifesto, the PML-N has presented the vision of its possible government of 2024-29.

“PML-N’s vision for 2024-29 is to revolutionise education through a holistic approach that revolves around three key pillars — educate, empower and transform. It is committed to prioritising girls’ education and empowering them to become agents of change and progress.”

Aslam Piracha in Okara also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2024