DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 07, 2024

PML-N to unveil election manifesto on 15th

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 7, 2024 Updated January 7, 2024 08:41am

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will unveil its manifesto for Feb 8 general elections on Jan 15 or 16 after which the party will formally kick off its count­rywide election campaign.

As per party sources, the PML-N’s manifesto foc­u­ses on tackling incre­asing inflation, economic revival, eradicating unemployment and poverty, amending national acco­untability laws, and enh­a­ncing the local gove­rnment system.

The manifesto will also determine whether caretaker governments are necessary for elections or if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) alone can handle the responsibility, mirroring practices in neighbouring countries. Some sections of the Charter of Democracy (CoD) may be incorporated into the manifesto.

“Our party’s manifesto will be unveiled by mid of this month on Jan 15 or 16 by the party supremo Nawaz Sharif,” chairman of the PML-N’s manifesto committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui told Dawn on Saturday.

Although forthcoming general elections are approaching fast, none of the mainstream political parties, except Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), has formally announced their election manifesto.

Like PML-N, PPP, PTI and MQM-P are said to be in a process of making their manifestos for the polls.

Senator Siddiqui, said PML-N top leaders under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif will meet on Jan 9 at Lahore in which he will present the draft of the manifesto.

“The party leadership will go through the document and make some changes in it if deemed necessary and then the draft will be sent for printing.”

The PML-N’s manifesto will comprise an assessment of its 2013-2018 tenure and future plans.

To ensure implementation, a suggested council will periodically review and report to the party leadership on promise fulfilment after assuming power.

“Not a single political party has done such a hectic exercise for preparation of their manifestos and that was the reason the party has so far not presented its future plans before the nation,” Mr Siddiqui said when asked why there was delay in preparing the document.

“One of the reasons for the delay is that we are working hard to present a realistic manifesto as Nawaz Sharif has already directed that only those promises should be made with the people which the party can fulfil after coming into power,” he added.

He stated that certain political parties made grand promises during elections, knowing they wouldn’t come to power, and thus, their commitments were unrealistic. The PML-N’s manifesto will consist of two parts: an evaluation of the party’s performance during its 2013-2018 tenure and future plans.

To ensure manifesto implementation, a recommended council will periodically review and report to the party leadership on the fulfilment of promises after assuming power.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Commendable work
07 Jan, 2024

Commendable work

Work of appellate tribunals is commendable as it restores sense of fairness after the ugliness that marred the start of electoral process.
Paradigm shift
07 Jan, 2024

Paradigm shift

IN the complex tapestry of international relations, the role of a nation’s Foreign Office (FO) is pivotal....
Slaying antiquity
07 Jan, 2024

Slaying antiquity

HISTORY and heritage have been contested areas in Pakistan – myopic segments either hatch false narratives and...
Delay talk
Updated 06 Jan, 2024

Delay talk

The actions of a few bad apples have brought parliament into much disrepute over the last few years.
IS threat
06 Jan, 2024

IS threat

IF the claim of the self-styled Islamic State group of involvement in Wednesday’s Kerman bombings is to be...
Banning surveys
Updated 06 Jan, 2024

Banning surveys

CITING its new Code of Conduct for media, the Election Commission of Pakistan earlier this week asked Pemra to...