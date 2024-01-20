DAWN.COM Logo

CJP Isa says efforts afoot to run Supreme Judicial Council in ‘proper manner’

Haseeb Bhatti Published January 20, 2024 Updated January 20, 2024 08:34pm
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa addresses a workshop at the Supreme Court building on Saturday. — Screengrab
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday said efforts were afoot to manage the operations of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) in a “proper manner”.

Speaking at a workshop held at the apex court, the chief justice remarked that there would have been fewer complaints if the SJC had completed its tasks.

Justice Isa emphasised the importance of public awareness about institutions funded by taxpayers, noting that “information leads to accountability.”

He added that the top court also presented itself to accountability before the public.

The CJP mentioned that he convened a full court meeting shortly after assuming office, highlighting that such a gathering had not taken place for four years.

He noted that all judges had supported the live broadcast of Supreme Court proceedings. “We aim to broadcast cases live to prevent any misconceptions that may lead to allegations,” he added.

The chief justice reported that over 5,000 cases were resolved during his tenure so far, highlighting that 504 cases were resolved in the past week alone.

“We are making efforts to conclude as many cases as possible within the limited time available,” he emphasised.

Reflecting on the initiatives implemented during his term, the CJP mentioned the removal of all barriers in front of the Supreme Court and the construction of a monument dedicated to fundamental rights at the site.

He mentioned that a meeting of the Federal Judicial Academy, which was overdue for a considerable period, was finally convened on September 25.

CJP Isa recalled an instance where a citizen inquired about the number of employees in the apex court. He noted that the court promptly provided the details and affirmed that access to information is a right of the public.

