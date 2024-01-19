ECP instructs security personnel to remain ‘neutral and impartial’ on Feb 8

With general elections just a few weeks away, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued guidelines for law enforcement agencies tasked with ensuring security cover for the Feb 8 polls.

In a comprehensive code of conduct for security personnel, the electoral watchdog emphasised the need to remain “neutral and impartial”, particularly during the voting process, and “not act in favour of or against any political or candidate in any manner”.

The directions from the commission came after caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar constituted a seven-member committee mandated with ensuring the smooth conduct of the upcoming general elections as well as overseeing their security arrangements.

In a notification dated Jan 18, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the ECP clarified that its code of conduct would not apply to the armed forces and civil armed forces, as distinct guidelines were being issued specifically for them.

It said the security personnel must perform their duties in accordance with the law and assist the election commission in conducting free, fair, transparent and peaceful polls.

The watchdog added that security officials must also render their “fullest cooperation to the presiding officer for maintenance of order and for ensuring uninterrupted voting on the polling station”.

As per the code, the security personnel must “observe politeness, display immaculate behaviour in dealing with voters and polling staff, while remaining firm and just in dealing in accordance with the law while addressing any given situation”.

It added that security officials must ensure that voters were neither intimidated nor prevented from voting in any manner.

The personnel must not allow any voter carrying a weapon into a polling station, the ECP guidelines highlighted.

According to the commission, personnel should also be aware of the fact that the polling agent of each candidate who observed the counting process was allowed to take a copy of Form-45 (result of the count) and Form-46 (ballot paper account) from the presiding officer.

The security personnel, the ECP continued, must also provide security to the premises of the office of returning officers till the completion of the consolidation of results and ensure the safe deposit of polling bags and other material to the ECP.

Security personnel were also instructed to permit accredited observers and media personnel to enter polling stations.

Further, the code of conduct outlined that media persons would be allowed to carry cameras to capture footage of the voting or counting processes, except in the screened-off compartment, to uphold the secrecy of the ballot.

In specific instructions directed towards law enforcement, including police officials, the ECP emphasised that personnel should refrain from asking voters to present their “perchees” or prove their identity, as the responsibility lied with the polling officer.

It said no “eligible voter” should be disallowed from entering a polling station.

Security personnel should “not interfere in any manner whatsoever in the function of presiding officer, assistant presiding officer or polling officer”.

“[Personnel must] not arrest any person at the polling station unless explicitly instructed by the presiding officer to do so.”

It added that personnel must “not interfere in the counting process in any manner rather shall continue to provide peaceful environment outside the polling station for completion of counting process unless a malpractice in counting process has been identified.”