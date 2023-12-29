Voters list not uploaded on website due to security issues: ECP

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that it was technology progressive organisation and has accomplished more than two dozen technological initiatives since 2020.

However, the voters’ list have not been uploaded on the website or mobile apps of the commission due to its international standards of data security and individual privacy as well as compliance with Section 195 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The ECP has said that there have been incidents of website hacking, such as during the United States Presidential election in 2016 and subsequent election events in French election and German parliamentary election underscore the vulnerability of online platforms to cyber threats.

The cautious approach of the ECP aligns with latest global best practices, preserving public trust in the integrity of electoral systems.

The ECP has also added that a huge amount was required for web security to protect website from hackers.

The ECP said that placing the voters list at the website was neither internationally recommended nor technically secure, as the websites were prone to hacking and no one can claim its ultimate security, so it is in national interest not to put voters’ list on any website.

“Therefore, putting this vital information on website or any mobile App (IP based network) is strictly not recommended because it tantamount to violation of Section-195 of the Elections Act, 2017,” the ECP said. 51 more papers scrutinised for three NA seats

Meanwhile The Returning Officers (ROs) of capital scrutinised the nomination papers of the 51 more candidates, contesting the up-coming general election from three National Assembly (NA) seats on Thursday.

According to the District RO Irfan Nawaz Memon, the ROs have been scrutinising the nomination papers of the candidates submitted for the three NA seats in Islamabad: NA 46, NA 47, and NA 48. So far, the ROs scrutinised the nomination papers of the 123 candidates, he added.

The ROs will give a decision regarding the approval or rejection of the nomination paper on December 30, 2023, Mr Memon said.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2023